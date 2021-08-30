Philadelphia 7, Washington 4

Philadelphia Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 7 10 7 Totals 34 4 8 3 Herrera cf-lf 4 1 2 0 Thomas cf 4 0 1 1 Segura 2b 5 0 0 0 Escobar ss 1 0 0 0 B.Harper rf 5 2 2 2 Sanchez ph-2b 3 0 0 1 McCutchen lf 3 1 0 0 Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Soto rf 3 1 1 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 Maton ph 1 0 0 0 Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Ruiz c 4 0 1 0 Miller 1b 3 2 3 1 Kieboom 3b 4 2 2 1 Galvis ss 4 1 0 1 García 2b-ss 4 1 1 0 Torreyes 3b 4 0 2 3 Gray p 0 0 0 0 Marchan c 4 0 1 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Wheeler p 3 0 0 0 Murphy p 0 0 0 0 Jankowski cf 1 0 0 0 Robles ph 1 0 0 0 Bonifacio lf 0 0 0 0 R.Harper p 0 0 0 0 Machado p 0 0 0 0 Zimmerman ph 1 0 1 0

Philadelphia 303 010 000 — 7 Washington 021 010 000 — 4

E_García (6). DP_Philadelphia 0, Washington 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Washington 9. 2B_Soto (16), Zimmerman (12). 3B_Torreyes (1). HR_B.Harper (26), Miller (14), Kieboom (5). S_Gray (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Wheeler W,11-9 6 5 4 4 4 4 Brogdon H,9 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Bradley H,10 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Alvarado S,5-7 1 1 0 0 1 2

Washington Gray L,0-2 4 7 6 6 3 4 Murphy 2 2 1 1 0 1 R.Harper 2 1 0 0 1 1 Machado 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Wheeler.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Bacon; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:37. A_17,353 (41,339).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.