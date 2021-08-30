Philadelphia 7, Washington 4

|Philadelphia
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|3
|Herrera cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Segura 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Harper rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Sanchez ph-2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Maton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Miller 1b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|0
|1
|García 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Torreyes 3b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Gray p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marchan c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wheeler p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jankowski cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Robles ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bonifacio lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Harper p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Philadelphia
|303
|010
|000
|—
|7
|Washington
|021
|010
|000
|—
|4
E_García (6). DP_Philadelphia 0, Washington 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Washington 9. 2B_Soto (16), Zimmerman (12). 3B_Torreyes (1). HR_B.Harper (26), Miller (14), Kieboom (5). S_Gray (1).
|Philadelphia
|Wheeler W,11-9
|6
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Brogdon H,9
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley H,10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarado S,5-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Washington
|Gray L,0-2
|4
|7
|6
|6
|3
|4
|Murphy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|R.Harper
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Machado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
WP_Wheeler.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Bacon; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:37. A_17,353 (41,339).
