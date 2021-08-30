Trending:
Philadelphia 7, Washington 4

The Associated Press
August 30, 2021 10:58 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 10 7 Totals 34 4 8 3
Herrera cf-lf 4 1 2 0 Thomas cf 4 0 1 1
Segura 2b 5 0 0 0 Escobar ss 1 0 0 0
B.Harper rf 5 2 2 2 Sanchez ph-2b 3 0 0 1
McCutchen lf 3 1 0 0 Adams ph 1 0 0 0
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Soto rf 3 1 1 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0
Maton ph 1 0 0 0 Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Ruiz c 4 0 1 0
Miller 1b 3 2 3 1 Kieboom 3b 4 2 2 1
Galvis ss 4 1 0 1 García 2b-ss 4 1 1 0
Torreyes 3b 4 0 2 3 Gray p 0 0 0 0
Marchan c 4 0 1 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0
Wheeler p 3 0 0 0 Murphy p 0 0 0 0
Jankowski cf 1 0 0 0 Robles ph 1 0 0 0
Bonifacio lf 0 0 0 0 R.Harper p 0 0 0 0
Machado p 0 0 0 0
Zimmerman ph 1 0 1 0
Philadelphia 303 010 000 7
Washington 021 010 000 4

E_García (6). DP_Philadelphia 0, Washington 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Washington 9. 2B_Soto (16), Zimmerman (12). 3B_Torreyes (1). HR_B.Harper (26), Miller (14), Kieboom (5). S_Gray (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Wheeler W,11-9 6 5 4 4 4 4
Brogdon H,9 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Bradley H,10 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Alvarado S,5-7 1 1 0 0 1 2
Washington
Gray L,0-2 4 7 6 6 3 4
Murphy 2 2 1 1 0 1
R.Harper 2 1 0 0 1 1
Machado 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Wheeler.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Bacon; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:37. A_17,353 (41,339).

