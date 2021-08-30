Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 7, Washington 4

The Associated Press
August 30, 2021 10:58 pm
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 10 7 5 6
Herrera cf-lf-cf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .258
Segura 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .294
B.Harper rf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .302
McCutchen lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .219
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Maton ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miller 1b 3 2 3 1 2 0 .226
Galvis ss 4 1 0 1 1 0 .111
Torreyes 3b 4 0 2 3 0 0 .258
Marchan c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Wheeler p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .140
Jankowski cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Bonifacio lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 8 3 5 7
Thomas cf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .200
Escobar ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .280
a-Sanchez ph-2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .241
f-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .341
Soto rf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .298
Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .250
Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .287
Ruiz c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .182
Kieboom 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .236
García 2b-ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .210
Gray p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
b-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Murphy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Robles ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .203
R.Harper p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Machado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Zimmerman ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .241
Philadelphia 303 010 000_7 10 0
Washington 021 010 000_4 8 1

a-pinch hit for Escobar in the 1st. b-struck out for Gray in the 4th. c-grounded out for Murphy in the 6th. d-flied out for Bradley in the 9th. e-doubled for Machado in the 9th. f-struck out for Sanchez in the 9th.

E_García (6). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Washington 9. 2B_Soto (16), Zimmerman (12). 3B_Torreyes (1). HR_B.Harper (26), off Gray; Miller (14), off Murphy; Kieboom (5), off Wheeler. RBIs_B.Harper 2 (61), Galvis (5), Torreyes 3 (35), Miller (38), Thomas (6), Sanchez (1), Kieboom (14). S_Gray.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Wheeler); Washington 5 (Ruiz 2, Bell 2, García). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Washington 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Bell. GIDP_Segura.

DP_Washington 1 (Gray, Sanchez, Bell).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, W, 11-9 6 5 4 4 4 4 95 3.01
Brogdon, H, 9 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 19 3.71
Bradley, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.46
Alvarado, S, 5-7 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 4.12
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, L, 0-2 4 7 6 6 3 4 83 4.72
Murphy 2 2 1 1 0 1 32 2.45
R.Harper 2 1 0 0 1 1 35 2.20
Machado 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 2.35

Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 2-0. WP_Wheeler.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Bacon; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:37. A_17,353 (41,339).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue