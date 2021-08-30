Philadelphia 7, Washington 4

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|5
|6
|
|Herrera cf-lf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Segura 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|B.Harper rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.302
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Maton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miller 1b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|.226
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.111
|Torreyes 3b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.258
|Marchan c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Wheeler p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.140
|Jankowski cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Bonifacio lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|3
|5
|7
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|Escobar ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|a-Sanchez ph-2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|f-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.341
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.298
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|García 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Gray p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|b-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Murphy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Robles ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|R.Harper p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Philadelphia
|303
|010
|000_7
|10
|0
|Washington
|021
|010
|000_4
|8
|1
a-pinch hit for Escobar in the 1st. b-struck out for Gray in the 4th. c-grounded out for Murphy in the 6th. d-flied out for Bradley in the 9th. e-doubled for Machado in the 9th. f-struck out for Sanchez in the 9th.
E_García (6). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Washington 9. 2B_Soto (16), Zimmerman (12). 3B_Torreyes (1). HR_B.Harper (26), off Gray; Miller (14), off Murphy; Kieboom (5), off Wheeler. RBIs_B.Harper 2 (61), Galvis (5), Torreyes 3 (35), Miller (38), Thomas (6), Sanchez (1), Kieboom (14). S_Gray.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Wheeler); Washington 5 (Ruiz 2, Bell 2, García). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Washington 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Bell. GIDP_Segura.
DP_Washington 1 (Gray, Sanchez, Bell).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 11-9
|6
|
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|95
|3.01
|Brogdon, H, 9
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.71
|Bradley, H, 10
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.46
|Alvarado, S, 5-7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|4.12
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 0-2
|4
|
|7
|6
|6
|3
|4
|83
|4.72
|Murphy
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|32
|2.45
|R.Harper
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|2.20
|Machado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.35
Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 2-0. WP_Wheeler.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Bacon; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:37. A_17,353 (41,339).
