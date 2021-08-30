Philadelphia 7, Washington 4

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 7 10 7 5 6 Herrera cf-lf-cf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .258 Segura 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .294 B.Harper rf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .302 McCutchen lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .219 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Maton ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Miller 1b 3 2 3 1 2 0 .226 Galvis ss 4 1 0 1 1 0 .111 Torreyes 3b 4 0 2 3 0 0 .258 Marchan c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Wheeler p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .140 Jankowski cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Bonifacio lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 8 3 5 7 Thomas cf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .200 Escobar ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .280 a-Sanchez ph-2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .241 f-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .341 Soto rf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .298 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .250 Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .287 Ruiz c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .182 Kieboom 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .236 García 2b-ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .210 Gray p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 b-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Murphy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Robles ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .203 R.Harper p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Machado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Zimmerman ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .241

Philadelphia 303 010 000_7 10 0 Washington 021 010 000_4 8 1

a-pinch hit for Escobar in the 1st. b-struck out for Gray in the 4th. c-grounded out for Murphy in the 6th. d-flied out for Bradley in the 9th. e-doubled for Machado in the 9th. f-struck out for Sanchez in the 9th.

E_García (6). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Washington 9. 2B_Soto (16), Zimmerman (12). 3B_Torreyes (1). HR_B.Harper (26), off Gray; Miller (14), off Murphy; Kieboom (5), off Wheeler. RBIs_B.Harper 2 (61), Galvis (5), Torreyes 3 (35), Miller (38), Thomas (6), Sanchez (1), Kieboom (14). S_Gray.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Wheeler); Washington 5 (Ruiz 2, Bell 2, García). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Washington 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Bell. GIDP_Segura.

DP_Washington 1 (Gray, Sanchez, Bell).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, W, 11-9 6 5 4 4 4 4 95 3.01 Brogdon, H, 9 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 19 3.71 Bradley, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.46 Alvarado, S, 5-7 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 4.12

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 0-2 4 7 6 6 3 4 83 4.72 Murphy 2 2 1 1 0 1 32 2.45 R.Harper 2 1 0 0 1 1 35 2.20 Machado 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 2.35

Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 2-0. WP_Wheeler.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Bacon; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:37. A_17,353 (41,339).

