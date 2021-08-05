Trending:
Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 8:04 pm
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 7 9 7 5 9
Jankowski cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .284
Realmuto c 4 1 1 2 1 1 .274
B.Harper rf 4 2 1 1 1 0 .305
Hoskins 1b 5 1 3 2 0 1 .244
Gregorius ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .206
Bohm 3b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .253
Herrera lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .244
Torreyes 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .272
Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .152
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Miller ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .224
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Llovera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Segura ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .309
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 10 5 4 7
Robles cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .196
Escobar ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .260
Soto rf 3 3 2 0 2 1 .298
Bell 1b 5 2 3 3 0 0 .251
Hernandez lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .307
Kieboom 3b 4 0 2 1 1 0 .306
García 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .188
Barrera c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .250
Ross p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .258
R.Harper p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 011 000 104_7 9 3
Washington 000 230 001_6 10 1

a-walked for De Los Santos in the 7th. b-flied out for Thompson in the 8th. c-struck out for Llovera in the 9th.

E_Nola (2), Torreyes (4), Gregorius (12), Escobar (3), Kieboom (3). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 9. 2B_Bohm (13), Herrera (17), Realmuto (17), Hoskins (29), Kieboom (1), Soto (13). HR_B.Harper (18), off Ross; Bell (19), off Nola. RBIs_Torreyes (27), B.Harper (42), Herrera (31), Realmuto 2 (51), Hoskins 2 (68), Kieboom (6), Barrera (7), Bell 3 (60).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Nola, Realmuto 2, Gregorius); Washington 6 (Barrera 2, Robles 2, Escobar, Kieboom). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 10; Washington 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Jankowski. LIDP_Hoskins, Bell.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Torreyes, Hoskins, Torreyes); Washington 1 (Ross, Bell, Ross).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola 5 5 5 5 3 7 99 4.49
De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 6.62
Alvarado 1 3 0 0 1 0 23 4.46
Llovera, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.25
Bradley, S, 2-4 1 2 1 0 0 0 26 2.81
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ross 6 1-3 5 3 3 2 7 84 4.02
R.Harper, H, 2 1 0 0 0 2 0 27 0.90
Thompson, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Finnegan, L, 4-3, BS, 2-4 1 3 4 0 1 1 26 3.07

Inherited runners-scored_R.Harper 1-0. IBB_off Finnegan (B.Harper). HBP_Nola (Barrera), De Los Santos (Ross).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:43. A_22,575 (41,339).

