Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|5
|9
|
|Jankowski cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.274
|B.Harper rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.305
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.244
|Gregorius ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Herrera lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.244
|Torreyes 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.152
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Miller ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Llovera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Segura ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|5
|4
|7
|
|Robles cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Escobar ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Soto rf
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.298
|Bell 1b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.251
|Hernandez lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.306
|García 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Barrera c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Ross p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|R.Harper p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|011
|000
|104_7
|9
|3
|Washington
|000
|230
|001_6
|10
|1
a-walked for De Los Santos in the 7th. b-flied out for Thompson in the 8th. c-struck out for Llovera in the 9th.
E_Nola (2), Torreyes (4), Gregorius (12), Escobar (3), Kieboom (3). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 9. 2B_Bohm (13), Herrera (17), Realmuto (17), Hoskins (29), Kieboom (1), Soto (13). HR_B.Harper (18), off Ross; Bell (19), off Nola. RBIs_Torreyes (27), B.Harper (42), Herrera (31), Realmuto 2 (51), Hoskins 2 (68), Kieboom (6), Barrera (7), Bell 3 (60).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Nola, Realmuto 2, Gregorius); Washington 6 (Barrera 2, Robles 2, Escobar, Kieboom). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 10; Washington 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Jankowski. LIDP_Hoskins, Bell.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Torreyes, Hoskins, Torreyes); Washington 1 (Ross, Bell, Ross).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|3
|7
|99
|4.49
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6.62
|Alvarado
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|4.46
|Llovera, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.25
|Bradley, S, 2-4
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|26
|2.81
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ross
|6
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|84
|4.02
|R.Harper, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|27
|0.90
|Thompson, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Finnegan, L, 4-3, BS, 2-4
|1
|
|3
|4
|0
|1
|1
|26
|3.07
Inherited runners-scored_R.Harper 1-0. IBB_off Finnegan (B.Harper). HBP_Nola (Barrera), De Los Santos (Ross).
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:43. A_22,575 (41,339).
Comments