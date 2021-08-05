Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 7 9 7 5 9 Jankowski cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .284 Realmuto c 4 1 1 2 1 1 .274 B.Harper rf 4 2 1 1 1 0 .305 Hoskins 1b 5 1 3 2 0 1 .244 Gregorius ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Bohm 3b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .253 Herrera lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .244 Torreyes 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .272 Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .152 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Miller ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .224 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Llovera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Segura ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .309 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 10 5 4 7 Robles cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .196 Escobar ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .260 Soto rf 3 3 2 0 2 1 .298 Bell 1b 5 2 3 3 0 0 .251 Hernandez lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .307 Kieboom 3b 4 0 2 1 1 0 .306 García 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .188 Barrera c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .250 Ross p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .258 R.Harper p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia 011 000 104_7 9 3 Washington 000 230 001_6 10 1

a-walked for De Los Santos in the 7th. b-flied out for Thompson in the 8th. c-struck out for Llovera in the 9th.

E_Nola (2), Torreyes (4), Gregorius (12), Escobar (3), Kieboom (3). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 9. 2B_Bohm (13), Herrera (17), Realmuto (17), Hoskins (29), Kieboom (1), Soto (13). HR_B.Harper (18), off Ross; Bell (19), off Nola. RBIs_Torreyes (27), B.Harper (42), Herrera (31), Realmuto 2 (51), Hoskins 2 (68), Kieboom (6), Barrera (7), Bell 3 (60).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Nola, Realmuto 2, Gregorius); Washington 6 (Barrera 2, Robles 2, Escobar, Kieboom). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 10; Washington 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Jankowski. LIDP_Hoskins, Bell.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Torreyes, Hoskins, Torreyes); Washington 1 (Ross, Bell, Ross).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola 5 5 5 5 3 7 99 4.49 De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 6.62 Alvarado 1 3 0 0 1 0 23 4.46 Llovera, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.25 Bradley, S, 2-4 1 2 1 0 0 0 26 2.81

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ross 6 1-3 5 3 3 2 7 84 4.02 R.Harper, H, 2 1 0 0 0 2 0 27 0.90 Thompson, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Finnegan, L, 4-3, BS, 2-4 1 3 4 0 1 1 26 3.07

Inherited runners-scored_R.Harper 1-0. IBB_off Finnegan (B.Harper). HBP_Nola (Barrera), De Los Santos (Ross).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:43. A_22,575 (41,339).

