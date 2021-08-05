Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

Philadelphia Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 7 9 7 Totals 36 6 10 5 Jankowski cf 4 0 0 0 Robles cf 5 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 1 1 2 Escobar ss 5 1 1 0 B.Harper rf 4 2 1 1 Soto rf 3 3 2 0 Hoskins 1b 5 1 3 2 Bell 1b 5 2 3 3 Gregorius ss 5 0 0 0 Hernandez lf 5 0 1 0 Bohm 3b 4 1 1 0 Kieboom 3b 4 0 2 1 Herrera lf 3 1 2 1 García 2b 3 0 1 0 Torreyes 2b 4 1 1 1 Barrera c 3 0 0 1 Nola p 2 0 0 0 Ross p 2 0 0 0 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 R.Harper p 0 0 0 0 Miller ph 0 0 0 0 Thompson p 0 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Llovera p 0 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 Segura ph 1 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia 011 000 104 — 7 Washington 000 230 001 — 6

E_Nola (2), Torreyes (4), Gregorius (12), Escobar (3), Kieboom (3). DP_Philadelphia 1, Washington 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 9. 2B_Bohm (13), Herrera (17), Realmuto (17), Hoskins (29), Kieboom (1), Soto (13). HR_B.Harper (18), Bell (19).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Nola 5 5 5 5 3 7 De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 0 Alvarado 1 3 0 0 1 0 Llovera W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bradley S,2-4 1 2 1 0 0 0

Washington Ross 6 1-3 5 3 3 2 7 R.Harper H,2 1 0 0 0 2 0 Thompson H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Finnegan L,4-3 BS,2-4 1 3 4 0 1 1

R.Harper pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Nola (Barrera), De Los Santos (Ross).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:43. A_22,575 (41,339).

