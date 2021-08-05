Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|5
|
|Jankowski cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Escobar ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Harper rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Soto rf
|3
|3
|2
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Bell 1b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|
|Gregorius ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Herrera lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|García 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torreyes 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Barrera c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ross p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Harper p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Llovera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|011
|000
|104
|—
|7
|Washington
|000
|230
|001
|—
|6
E_Nola (2), Torreyes (4), Gregorius (12), Escobar (3), Kieboom (3). DP_Philadelphia 1, Washington 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 9. 2B_Bohm (13), Herrera (17), Realmuto (17), Hoskins (29), Kieboom (1), Soto (13). HR_B.Harper (18), Bell (19).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|3
|7
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarado
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Llovera W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley S,2-4
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ross
|6
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|R.Harper H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Thompson H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Finnegan L,4-3 BS,2-4
|1
|
|3
|4
|0
|1
|1
R.Harper pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Nola (Barrera), De Los Santos (Ross).
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:43. A_22,575 (41,339).
