Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 8:04 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 7 9 7 Totals 36 6 10 5
Jankowski cf 4 0 0 0 Robles cf 5 0 0 0
Realmuto c 4 1 1 2 Escobar ss 5 1 1 0
B.Harper rf 4 2 1 1 Soto rf 3 3 2 0
Hoskins 1b 5 1 3 2 Bell 1b 5 2 3 3
Gregorius ss 5 0 0 0 Hernandez lf 5 0 1 0
Bohm 3b 4 1 1 0 Kieboom 3b 4 0 2 1
Herrera lf 3 1 2 1 García 2b 3 0 1 0
Torreyes 2b 4 1 1 1 Barrera c 3 0 0 1
Nola p 2 0 0 0 Ross p 2 0 0 0
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 R.Harper p 0 0 0 0
Miller ph 0 0 0 0 Thompson p 0 0 0 0
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0
Llovera p 0 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0
Segura ph 1 0 0 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 011 000 104 7
Washington 000 230 001 6

E_Nola (2), Torreyes (4), Gregorius (12), Escobar (3), Kieboom (3). DP_Philadelphia 1, Washington 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 9. 2B_Bohm (13), Herrera (17), Realmuto (17), Hoskins (29), Kieboom (1), Soto (13). HR_B.Harper (18), Bell (19).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola 5 5 5 5 3 7
De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 0
Alvarado 1 3 0 0 1 0
Llovera W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley S,2-4 1 2 1 0 0 0
Washington
Ross 6 1-3 5 3 3 2 7
R.Harper H,2 1 0 0 0 2 0
Thompson H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Finnegan L,4-3 BS,2-4 1 3 4 0 1 1

R.Harper pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Nola (Barrera), De Los Santos (Ross).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:43. A_22,575 (41,339).

