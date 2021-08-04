Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia wins behind goals from Glesnes, Gazdag, Santos

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 9:41 pm
< a min read
      

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jakob Glesnes, Daniel Gazdag and Sergio Santos scored in the first half and the Philadelphia Union cruised past Toronto FC 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia (7-4-7) won for just the second time in its last eight matches — snapping a three-game winless streak. Toronto (3-9-5) is 2-1-3 under interim coach Javier Perez, who took over July 4 after Chris Armas was fired in the wake of a six-game losing streak.

Glesnes headed in Gazdag’s corner kick in the 12th minute to open the scoring. Gazdag made it 2-0 in the 33rd on a penalty kick for his first MLS goal. Three minutes later, Santos scored on a breakaway by racing to José Martínez’s through ball and slotting it inside the far post.

Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake denied Yeferson Soteldo’s penalty-kick attempt in the 53rd.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US delivers COVID vaccines to the Philippines