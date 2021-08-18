Phoenix 84, Indiana 80

INDIANA (80)
Breland 1-4 0-0 2, T.Mitchell 5-7 1-1 11, McCowan 4-8 1-4 9, K.Mitchell 8-20 1-2 20, Robinson 4-9 6-8 14, Cannon 1-4 0-0 2, Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Vivians 5-10 1-2 16, Wilson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 30-66 10-17 80.
PHOENIX (84)
Nurse 2-8 0-0 5, Turner 5-12 0-1 10, Griner 8-14 9-10 25, Diggins-Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Taurasi 5-12 10-10 22, Smith 2-3 0-0 5, Walker 0-5 0-0 0, Vaughn 0-1 0-0 0, Cunningham 3-4 0-0 8, Peddy 2-6 3-3 7. Totals 28-67 22-24 84.
|Indiana
|16
|23
|15
|26
|—
|80
|Phoenix
|16
|19
|23
|26
|—
|84
3-Point Goals_Indiana 10-22 (Vivians 5-9, K.Mitchell 3-8, Allen 1-2), Phoenix 6-20 (Cunningham 2-2, Taurasi 2-6, Smith 1-2, Nurse 1-4, Peddy 0-4). Fouled Out_Indiana 1 (McCowan), Phoenix None. Rebounds_Indiana 38 (McCowan 10), Phoenix 35 (Turner 11). Assists_Indiana 16 (K.Mitchell, Robinson, Vivians 3), Phoenix 20 (Taurasi 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 20, Phoenix 18. A_4,089 (14,870)
