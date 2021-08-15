Trending:
Phoenix 92, Atlanta 81

The Associated Press
August 15, 2021 8:02 pm
ATLANTA (81)

Bradford 4-15 1-2 9, Dupree 4-12 1-1 9, E.Williams 2-4 0-0 4, C.Williams 14-27 1-2 30, Sims 4-10 0-0 8, Billings 3-6 0-0 6, Hawkins 2-5 0-0 5, Stricklen 2-4 0-0 5, McDonald 2-7 1-2 5. Totals 37-90 4-7 81.

PHOENIX (92)

Nurse 2-6 0-0 5, Turner 4-7 2-2 10, Griner 7-14 0-0 14, Diggins-Smith 7-11 3-5 19, Taurasi 5-14 5-5 18, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 1-1 0-0 2, Vaughn 2-4 0-1 4, Cunningham 6-9 2-4 17, Peddy 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 35-70 12-17 92.

Atlanta 12 23 23 23 81
Phoenix 23 17 23 29 92

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 3-17 (C.Williams 1-2, Hawkins 1-3, Stricklen 1-3, McDonald 0-2, Bradford 0-3, Sims 0-4), Phoenix 10-25 (Cunningham 3-4, Taurasi 3-10, Diggins-Smith 2-3, Peddy 1-2, Nurse 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 40 (Billings 8), Phoenix 45 (Turner 17). Assists_Atlanta 18 (C.Williams 6), Phoenix 27 (Diggins-Smith 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 23, Phoenix 12. A_7,491 (18,422)

