Pirates to face Dodgers on the road

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Pittsburgh Pirates (42-78, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (74-46, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-12, 5.13 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Dodgers: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -300, Pirates +235; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates head to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

The Dodgers are 38-20 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles’s lineup has 167 home runs this season, Max Muncy leads them with 26 homers.

The Pirates are 18-43 on the road. Pittsburgh is hitting a collective .233 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with an average of .306.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 4-3. Corey Knebel notched his second victory and A.J. Pollock went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Cody Ponce registered his third loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 70 RBIs and is batting .273.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 51 extra base hits and is batting .306.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .259 batting average, 1.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Pirates: 1-9, .209 batting average, 4.83 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Julio Urias: (calf), Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Victor Gonzalez: (knee), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (undisclosed), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (covid-19), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Anthony Alford: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related Topics
