Sports News

Pittsburgh 16, Dallas 3

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 11:34 pm
< a min read
      
Dallas 3 0 0 0 3
Pittsburgh 0 0 9 7 16

First Quarter

Dal_FG Niswander 29, 7:01.

Third Quarter

Pit_Ballage 4 run (kick failed), 10:53.

Pit_FG Sloman 48, 5:23.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_Simmons 5 pass from Dobbs (Sloman kick), 8:47.

A_20,113.

___

Dal Pit
First downs 19 15
Total Net Yards 347 250
Rushes-yards 21-109 30-76
Passing 238 174
Punt Returns 2-1 1-36
Kickoff Returns 4-87 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-14
Comp-Att-Int 24-43-1 18-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-25 1-1
Punts 3-50.333 4-45.75
Fumbles-Lost 4-2 3-1
Penalties-Yards 4-30 3-43
Time of Possession 30:12 29:48

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Dowdle 8-43, DiNucci 2-34, Knox 4-12, Hardy 3-10, Pollard 2-9, Olonilua 2-1. Pittsburgh, Harris 7-22, Samuels 11-20, Ballage 5-19, McFarland 3-9, Haskins 2-4, McCloud 1-2, Rudolph 1-0.

PASSING_Dallas, Gilbert 9-13-0-104, DiNucci 7-17-1-89, Rush 8-13-0-70. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 6-9-0-84, Haskins 8-13-0-54, Dobbs 4-6-0-37.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Turner 4-47, A.Parker 2-39, C.Wilson 2-29, McKeon 2-26, Dowdle 2-16, Davis 2-12, Hardy 2-9, Dixon 2-3, Eagles 1-25, Olonilua 1-17, Schultz 1-15, B.Smith 1-14, N.Brown 1-7, Fehoko 1-4. Pittsburgh, Claypool 3-62, A.Johnson 3-22, Tr.Edmunds 2-22, D.Johnson 2-19, McCloud 2-12, Rader 1-15, McFarland 1-6, Samuels 1-5, Simmons 1-5, Bussey 1-4, Harris 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Niswander 52, Niswander 28. Pittsburgh, Sloman 49.

