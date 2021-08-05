Pittsburgh 16, Dallas 3

|Dallas
|3
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|9
|7
|—
|16
First Quarter
Dal_FG Niswander 29, 7:01.
Third Quarter
Pit_Ballage 4 run (kick failed), 10:53.
Pit_FG Sloman 48, 5:23.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_Simmons 5 pass from Dobbs (Sloman kick), 8:47.
A_20,113.
___
|
|Dal
|Pit
|First downs
|19
|15
|Total Net Yards
|347
|250
|Rushes-yards
|21-109
|30-76
|Passing
|238
|174
|Punt Returns
|2-1
|1-36
|Kickoff Returns
|4-87
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-14
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-43-1
|18-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-25
|1-1
|Punts
|3-50.333
|4-45.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-2
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|3-43
|Time of Possession
|30:12
|29:48
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Dowdle 8-43, DiNucci 2-34, Knox 4-12, Hardy 3-10, Pollard 2-9, Olonilua 2-1. Pittsburgh, Harris 7-22, Samuels 11-20, Ballage 5-19, McFarland 3-9, Haskins 2-4, McCloud 1-2, Rudolph 1-0.
PASSING_Dallas, Gilbert 9-13-0-104, DiNucci 7-17-1-89, Rush 8-13-0-70. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 6-9-0-84, Haskins 8-13-0-54, Dobbs 4-6-0-37.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Turner 4-47, A.Parker 2-39, C.Wilson 2-29, McKeon 2-26, Dowdle 2-16, Davis 2-12, Hardy 2-9, Dixon 2-3, Eagles 1-25, Olonilua 1-17, Schultz 1-15, B.Smith 1-14, N.Brown 1-7, Fehoko 1-4. Pittsburgh, Claypool 3-62, A.Johnson 3-22, Tr.Edmunds 2-22, D.Johnson 2-19, McCloud 2-12, Rader 1-15, McFarland 1-6, Samuels 1-5, Simmons 1-5, Bussey 1-4, Harris 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Niswander 52, Niswander 28. Pittsburgh, Sloman 49.
