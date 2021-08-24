Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 7 2 3 8 Rojas rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .283 P.Smith 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Cabrera 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .242 Kelly c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .255 Peralta lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 c-Marte ph-cf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .354 VanMeter 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .219 Varsho cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .219 Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .125 a-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Peacock p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 e-Ellis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .137

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 4 8 4 5 5 Chavis 2b-1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .250 Hayes 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250 Reynolds cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .303 Moran 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .277 Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Tsutsugo ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Polanco ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .199 Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stallings c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .233 Gamel rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .268 Newman ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Alford lf 2 1 1 2 1 1 .163 Brubaker p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .081 Difo 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255

Arizona 000 000 020_2 7 0 Pittsburgh 002 200 00x_4 8 0

a-struck out for Bumgarner in the 7th. b- for Underwood Jr. in the 7th. c-homered for Peralta in the 8th. d-singled for Shreve in the 8th. e-struck out for Peacock in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Rojas 2 (28), Cabrera (21), Newman (19). 3B_Hayes (2). HR_Marte (7), off Shreve; Chavis (1), off Bumgarner; Alford (1), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Marte 2 (32), Chavis (1), Reynolds (75), Alford 2 (3). CS_Chavis (1), Gamel (4). SF_Reynolds.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Bumgarner 2, Peralta 2, Kelly, P.Smith); Pittsburgh 3 (Brubaker 2, Newman). RISP_Arizona 1 for 9; Pittsburgh 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Varsho, Kelly, Stallings.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner, L, 7-8 6 6 4 4 3 5 92 4.17 Peacock 2 2 0 0 2 0 26 4.98

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brubaker, W, 5-13 5 4 0 0 3 6 86 5.27 Underwood Jr. 2 1 0 0 0 1 29 4.19 Shreve 1 2 2 2 0 0 22 3.12 Stratton, S, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.79

IBB_off Brubaker (Ahmed), off Bumgarner (Alford), off Peacock (Gamel). WP_Brubaker(2).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:46. A_8,478 (38,747).

