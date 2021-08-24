Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 10:06 pm
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 7 2 3 8
Rojas rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .283
P.Smith 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Cabrera 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .242
Kelly c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .255
Peralta lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250
c-Marte ph-cf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .354
VanMeter 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .219
Varsho cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .219
Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .125
a-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Peacock p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
e-Ellis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .137
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 4 8 4 5 5
Chavis 2b-1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .250
Hayes 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250
Reynolds cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .303
Moran 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .277
Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Tsutsugo ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Polanco ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .199
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stallings c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .233
Gamel rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .268
Newman ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Alford lf 2 1 1 2 1 1 .163
Brubaker p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .081
Difo 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Arizona 000 000 020_2 7 0
Pittsburgh 002 200 00x_4 8 0

a-struck out for Bumgarner in the 7th. b- for Underwood Jr. in the 7th. c-homered for Peralta in the 8th. d-singled for Shreve in the 8th. e-struck out for Peacock in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Rojas 2 (28), Cabrera (21), Newman (19). 3B_Hayes (2). HR_Marte (7), off Shreve; Chavis (1), off Bumgarner; Alford (1), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Marte 2 (32), Chavis (1), Reynolds (75), Alford 2 (3). CS_Chavis (1), Gamel (4). SF_Reynolds.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Bumgarner 2, Peralta 2, Kelly, P.Smith); Pittsburgh 3 (Brubaker 2, Newman). RISP_Arizona 1 for 9; Pittsburgh 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Varsho, Kelly, Stallings.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner, L, 7-8 6 6 4 4 3 5 92 4.17
Peacock 2 2 0 0 2 0 26 4.98
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brubaker, W, 5-13 5 4 0 0 3 6 86 5.27
Underwood Jr. 2 1 0 0 0 1 29 4.19
Shreve 1 2 2 2 0 0 22 3.12
Stratton, S, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.79

IBB_off Brubaker (Ahmed), off Bumgarner (Alford), off Peacock (Gamel). WP_Brubaker(2).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:46. A_8,478 (38,747).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 FedID 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Vice President Harris visits USS Tulsa in Singapore