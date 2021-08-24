Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|3
|8
|
|Rojas rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|P.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|c-Marte ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.354
|VanMeter 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Varsho cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Bumgarner p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|a-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Peacock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|e-Ellis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.137
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|4
|8
|4
|5
|5
|
|Chavis 2b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Hayes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Moran 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Underwood Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Tsutsugo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Polanco ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Gamel rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.268
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Alford lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.163
|Brubaker p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.081
|Difo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Arizona
|000
|000
|020_2
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|002
|200
|00x_4
|8
|0
a-struck out for Bumgarner in the 7th. b- for Underwood Jr. in the 7th. c-homered for Peralta in the 8th. d-singled for Shreve in the 8th. e-struck out for Peacock in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Rojas 2 (28), Cabrera (21), Newman (19). 3B_Hayes (2). HR_Marte (7), off Shreve; Chavis (1), off Bumgarner; Alford (1), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Marte 2 (32), Chavis (1), Reynolds (75), Alford 2 (3). CS_Chavis (1), Gamel (4). SF_Reynolds.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Bumgarner 2, Peralta 2, Kelly, P.Smith); Pittsburgh 3 (Brubaker 2, Newman). RISP_Arizona 1 for 9; Pittsburgh 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Varsho, Kelly, Stallings.
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 7-8
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|92
|4.17
|Peacock
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|26
|4.98
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brubaker, W, 5-13
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|3
|6
|86
|5.27
|Underwood Jr.
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|4.19
|Shreve
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|22
|3.12
|Stratton, S, 2-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.79
IBB_off Brubaker (Ahmed), off Bumgarner (Alford), off Peacock (Gamel). WP_Brubaker(2).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:46. A_8,478 (38,747).
