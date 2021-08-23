Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 5

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 8 5 3 11 Rojas 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .281 Marte cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .351 Cabrera 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Kelly c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .259 Peralta lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .249 Walker 1b 4 0 1 3 0 1 .234 Varsho rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .238 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .221 Mejía p 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000 a-Ellis ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .140 Wendelken p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-P.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Faria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 8 6 6 9 Gamel lf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .271 Hayes 3b 3 1 1 1 2 0 .249 Reynolds cf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .302 Moran 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .276 Stallings c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .235 Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .197 Chavis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Newman ss 2 1 0 0 2 0 .227 Crowe p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .038 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kuhl p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .048 b-Tsutsugo ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .182 Banda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Difo ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .256 Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Arizona 010 040 000_5 8 1 Pittsburgh 000 110 31x_6 8 0

a-walked for Mejía in the 6th. b-homered for Kuhl in the 7th. c-struck out for Mantiply in the 8th. d-walked for Banda in the 8th.

E_Cabrera (8). LOB_Arizona 7, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Kelly (8), Mejía (1), Moran (11), Stallings (17). 3B_Gamel (3), Reynolds (4). HR_Varsho (9), off Crowe; Tsutsugo (3), off Clarke. RBIs_Varsho (25), Marte (30), Walker 3 (35), Stallings (46), Reynolds 2 (74), Tsutsugo (11), Moran (30), Hayes (28). SB_Hayes (4). S_Mejía.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Peralta 2, Rojas); Pittsburgh 4 (Moran, Crowe, Reynolds 2). RISP_Arizona 3 for 6; Pittsburgh 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Reynolds, Hayes.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mejía 5 6 2 2 2 7 99 3.60 Wendelken, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 8.10 Clarke, H, 6 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 18 4.69 Mantiply, BS, 0-2 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 16 4.18 Ramirez, L, 0-1 1-3 0 1 1 3 1 21 3.63 Faria 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 5.61

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Crowe 4 2-3 8 5 5 1 5 89 5.46 Shreve 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 26 2.75 Kuhl 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 4.43 Banda, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 4.91 Bednar, S, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.44

Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 1-1, Faria 3-1, Shreve 1-0. IBB_off Mejía (Newman). HBP_Crowe (Kelly). WP_Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:40. A_8,596 (38,747).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.