Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 5

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|3
|11
|
|Rojas 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Marte cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.351
|Cabrera 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Kelly c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.234
|Varsho rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Mejía p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|a-Ellis ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.140
|Wendelken p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-P.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Faria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|6
|9
|
|Gamel lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Hayes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.249
|Reynolds cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.302
|Moran 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.197
|Chavis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Newman ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.227
|Crowe p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.038
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kuhl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.048
|b-Tsutsugo ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|Banda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Difo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arizona
|010
|040
|000_5
|8
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|110
|31x_6
|8
|0
a-walked for Mejía in the 6th. b-homered for Kuhl in the 7th. c-struck out for Mantiply in the 8th. d-walked for Banda in the 8th.
E_Cabrera (8). LOB_Arizona 7, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Kelly (8), Mejía (1), Moran (11), Stallings (17). 3B_Gamel (3), Reynolds (4). HR_Varsho (9), off Crowe; Tsutsugo (3), off Clarke. RBIs_Varsho (25), Marte (30), Walker 3 (35), Stallings (46), Reynolds 2 (74), Tsutsugo (11), Moran (30), Hayes (28). SB_Hayes (4). S_Mejía.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Peralta 2, Rojas); Pittsburgh 4 (Moran, Crowe, Reynolds 2). RISP_Arizona 3 for 6; Pittsburgh 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Reynolds, Hayes.
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mejía
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|99
|3.60
|Wendelken, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|8.10
|Clarke, H, 6
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|18
|4.69
|Mantiply, BS, 0-2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|4.18
|Ramirez, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|21
|3.63
|Faria
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.61
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crowe
|4
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|5
|89
|5.46
|Shreve
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|2.75
|Kuhl
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|4.43
|Banda, W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|4.91
|Bednar, S, 2-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.44
Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 1-1, Faria 3-1, Shreve 1-0. IBB_off Mejía (Newman). HBP_Crowe (Kelly). WP_Ramirez.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:40. A_8,596 (38,747).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments