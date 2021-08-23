Trending:
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 5

The Associated Press
August 23, 2021 11:04 pm
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 8 5 3 11
Rojas 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .281
Marte cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .351
Cabrera 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Kelly c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .259
Peralta lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .249
Walker 1b 4 0 1 3 0 1 .234
Varsho rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .238
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .221
Mejía p 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000
a-Ellis ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .140
Wendelken p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-P.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Faria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 8 6 6 9
Gamel lf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .271
Hayes 3b 3 1 1 1 2 0 .249
Reynolds cf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .302
Moran 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .276
Stallings c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .235
Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .197
Chavis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Newman ss 2 1 0 0 2 0 .227
Crowe p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .038
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kuhl p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .048
b-Tsutsugo ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .182
Banda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Difo ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .256
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Arizona 010 040 000_5 8 1
Pittsburgh 000 110 31x_6 8 0

a-walked for Mejía in the 6th. b-homered for Kuhl in the 7th. c-struck out for Mantiply in the 8th. d-walked for Banda in the 8th.

E_Cabrera (8). LOB_Arizona 7, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Kelly (8), Mejía (1), Moran (11), Stallings (17). 3B_Gamel (3), Reynolds (4). HR_Varsho (9), off Crowe; Tsutsugo (3), off Clarke. RBIs_Varsho (25), Marte (30), Walker 3 (35), Stallings (46), Reynolds 2 (74), Tsutsugo (11), Moran (30), Hayes (28). SB_Hayes (4). S_Mejía.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Peralta 2, Rojas); Pittsburgh 4 (Moran, Crowe, Reynolds 2). RISP_Arizona 3 for 6; Pittsburgh 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Reynolds, Hayes.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mejía 5 6 2 2 2 7 99 3.60
Wendelken, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 8.10
Clarke, H, 6 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 18 4.69
Mantiply, BS, 0-2 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 16 4.18
Ramirez, L, 0-1 1-3 0 1 1 3 1 21 3.63
Faria 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 5.61
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Crowe 4 2-3 8 5 5 1 5 89 5.46
Shreve 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 26 2.75
Kuhl 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 4.43
Banda, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 4.91
Bednar, S, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.44

Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 1-1, Faria 3-1, Shreve 1-0. IBB_off Mejía (Newman). HBP_Crowe (Kelly). WP_Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:40. A_8,596 (38,747).

