Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 5

Arizona Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 33 6 8 6 Rojas 2b 5 0 0 0 Gamel lf 4 1 1 0 Marte cf 5 1 2 1 Hayes 3b 3 1 1 1 Cabrera 3b 5 0 0 0 Reynolds cf 5 1 1 2 Kelly c 2 1 1 0 Moran 1b 4 1 2 1 Peralta lf 3 1 1 0 Stallings c 4 0 2 1 Walker 1b 4 0 1 3 Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 Varsho rf 4 1 1 1 Chavis 2b 4 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 Newman ss 2 1 0 0 Mejía p 1 1 1 0 Crowe p 2 0 0 0 Ellis ph 0 0 0 0 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 Wendelken p 0 0 0 0 Kuhl p 0 0 0 0 Clarke p 0 0 0 0 Tsutsugo ph 1 1 1 1 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 Banda p 0 0 0 0 P.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Difo ph 0 0 0 0 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 Bednar p 0 0 0 0 Faria p 0 0 0 0

Arizona 010 040 000 — 5 Pittsburgh 000 110 31x — 6

E_Cabrera (8). LOB_Arizona 7, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Kelly (8), Mejía (1), Moran (11), Stallings (17). 3B_Gamel (3), Reynolds (4). HR_Varsho (9), Tsutsugo (3). SB_Hayes (4). S_Mejía (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Mejía 5 6 2 2 2 7 Wendelken H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Clarke H,6 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 Mantiply BS,0-2 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Ramirez L,0-1 1-3 0 1 1 3 1 Faria 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Pittsburgh Crowe 4 2-3 8 5 5 1 5 Shreve 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Kuhl 1 0 0 0 1 1 Banda W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 3 Bednar S,2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Crowe (Kelly). WP_Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:40. A_8,596 (38,747).

