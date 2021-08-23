Trending:
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 5

The Associated Press
August 23, 2021 11:04 pm
< a min read
      
Arizona Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 33 6 8 6
Rojas 2b 5 0 0 0 Gamel lf 4 1 1 0
Marte cf 5 1 2 1 Hayes 3b 3 1 1 1
Cabrera 3b 5 0 0 0 Reynolds cf 5 1 1 2
Kelly c 2 1 1 0 Moran 1b 4 1 2 1
Peralta lf 3 1 1 0 Stallings c 4 0 2 1
Walker 1b 4 0 1 3 Polanco rf 4 0 0 0
Varsho rf 4 1 1 1 Chavis 2b 4 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 Newman ss 2 1 0 0
Mejía p 1 1 1 0 Crowe p 2 0 0 0
Ellis ph 0 0 0 0 Shreve p 0 0 0 0
Wendelken p 0 0 0 0 Kuhl p 0 0 0 0
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 Tsutsugo ph 1 1 1 1
Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 Banda p 0 0 0 0
P.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Difo ph 0 0 0 0
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 Bednar p 0 0 0 0
Faria p 0 0 0 0
Arizona 010 040 000 5
Pittsburgh 000 110 31x 6

E_Cabrera (8). LOB_Arizona 7, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Kelly (8), Mejía (1), Moran (11), Stallings (17). 3B_Gamel (3), Reynolds (4). HR_Varsho (9), Tsutsugo (3). SB_Hayes (4). S_Mejía (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Mejía 5 6 2 2 2 7
Wendelken H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Clarke H,6 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Mantiply BS,0-2 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Ramirez L,0-1 1-3 0 1 1 3 1
Faria 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh
Crowe 4 2-3 8 5 5 1 5
Shreve 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Kuhl 1 0 0 0 1 1
Banda W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 3
Bednar S,2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Crowe (Kelly). WP_Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:40. A_8,596 (38,747).

