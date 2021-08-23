Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 5

|Arizona
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|
|Rojas 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Marte cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hayes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Kelly c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Moran 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Varsho rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Chavis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Newman ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mejía p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Crowe p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ellis ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendelken p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kuhl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tsutsugo ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Banda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Difo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Faria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|010
|040
|000
|—
|5
|Pittsburgh
|000
|110
|31x
|—
|6
E_Cabrera (8). LOB_Arizona 7, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Kelly (8), Mejía (1), Moran (11), Stallings (17). 3B_Gamel (3), Reynolds (4). HR_Varsho (9), Tsutsugo (3). SB_Hayes (4). S_Mejía (1).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mejía
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Wendelken H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke H,6
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Mantiply BS,0-2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Ramirez L,0-1
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Faria
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crowe
|4
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|5
|Shreve
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kuhl
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Banda W,2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bednar S,2-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Crowe (Kelly). WP_Ramirez.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:40. A_8,596 (38,747).
