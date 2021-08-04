Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 5

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 8 8 8 8 9 Park cf 3 0 1 3 1 0 .286 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Evans ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Bednar p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .214 Hayes 3b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .245 Gamel lf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .275 Nogowski 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .304 Polanco rf 3 2 2 1 2 1 .211 Newman ss 5 2 2 1 0 0 .217 Perez c 3 1 0 0 2 0 .168 Kranick p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Difo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Reynolds ph-cf 3 1 1 3 0 0 .305

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 5 9 5 4 7 Wong 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .292 Adames ss 5 3 3 1 0 0 .295 Narváez c 4 2 2 0 1 0 .287 Escobar 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Hardy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — García rf 5 0 3 3 0 1 .270 Tellez 1b 3 0 1 1 2 1 .327 Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Sánchez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Urías 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Cain cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Houser p 2 0 0 0 1 1 .086 Norris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Curtiss p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peterson lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239

Pittsburgh 000 000 500 3_8 8 0 Milwaukee 102 010 100 0_5 9 2

a-struck out for Kranick in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Underwood Jr. in the 7th. c-struck out for Stratton in the 9th.

E_Narváez (5), Adames (6). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Newman (10), Park (2), Adames (19), Narváez (14), García (14). HR_Adames (14), off Kranick. RBIs_Newman (23), Reynolds 3 (61), Park 3 (3), Polanco (32), García 3 (66), Adames (43), Tellez (13). SB_Polanco (13), García (6). S_Gamel.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Newman, Difo, Hayes, Perez, Bednar); Milwaukee 5 (Taylor 4, Urías). RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 16; Milwaukee 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Escobar. GIDP_Hayes.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Houser, Tellez).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kranick 4 5 3 3 3 4 82 7.20 Underwood Jr. 2 2 1 1 0 0 19 5.02 Shreve, H, 6 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 15 2.30 Stratton, BS, 1-3 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 21 3.05 Bednar, W, 3-1 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 2.72

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houser 6 1-3 0 1 1 5 4 104 3.55 Norris 0 2 3 2 1 0 12 10.80 Curtiss, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 14 32.40 Perdomo 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 9 6.32 Sánchez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.16 Williams 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 2.65 Hardy, L, 0-1 1 3 3 2 1 1 31 18.00

Norris pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 1-1, Norris 1-1, Curtiss 3-3, Sánchez 2-0. IBB_off Stratton (Tellez).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_4:06. A_24,902 (41,900).

