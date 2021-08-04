Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 5

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|8
|8
|8
|9
|
|Park cf
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.286
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Evans ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Bednar p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Gamel lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.275
|Nogowski 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Polanco rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.211
|Newman ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Perez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.168
|Kranick p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Difo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Underwood Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Reynolds ph-cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.305
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|5
|9
|5
|4
|7
|
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Adames ss
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Narváez c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Hardy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|García rf
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.270
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.327
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Sánchez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Urías 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Houser p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.086
|Norris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Curtiss p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peterson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|500
|3_8
|8
|0
|Milwaukee
|102
|010
|100
|0_5
|9
|2
a-struck out for Kranick in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Underwood Jr. in the 7th. c-struck out for Stratton in the 9th.
E_Narváez (5), Adames (6). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Newman (10), Park (2), Adames (19), Narváez (14), García (14). HR_Adames (14), off Kranick. RBIs_Newman (23), Reynolds 3 (61), Park 3 (3), Polanco (32), García 3 (66), Adames (43), Tellez (13). SB_Polanco (13), García (6). S_Gamel.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Newman, Difo, Hayes, Perez, Bednar); Milwaukee 5 (Taylor 4, Urías). RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 16; Milwaukee 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Escobar. GIDP_Hayes.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Houser, Tellez).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kranick
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|82
|7.20
|Underwood Jr.
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|5.02
|Shreve, H, 6
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|2.30
|Stratton, BS, 1-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.05
|Bednar, W, 3-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|2.72
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser
|6
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|5
|4
|104
|3.55
|Norris
|0
|
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|12
|10.80
|Curtiss, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|32.40
|Perdomo
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.32
|Sánchez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.16
|Williams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.65
|Hardy, L, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|31
|18.00
Norris pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 1-1, Norris 1-1, Curtiss 3-3, Sánchez 2-0. IBB_off Stratton (Tellez).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_4:06. A_24,902 (41,900).
