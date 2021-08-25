Trending:
Plesac expected to start for Cleveland against Texas

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 3:05 am
Texas Rangers (44-81, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (61-62, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jake Latz (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Indians: Zach Plesac (7-4, 4.87 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers travel to face the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

The Indians are 32-28 in home games in 2020. Cleveland is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 80 total runs batted in.

The Rangers have gone 16-47 away from home. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .289 this season, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .349.

The Rangers won the last meeting 7-3. Taylor Hearn secured his third victory and Nate Lowe went 5-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Texas. Eli Morgan registered his sixth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 29 home runs and is batting .260.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 48 extra base hits and 71 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .265 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .277 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Joe Barlow: (finger), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Drew Anderson: (covid-19), Eli White: (elbow), Charlie Culberson: (covid-19), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Brock Holt: (covid-19), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jonah Heim: (covid-19).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

