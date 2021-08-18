Portland 1, Sporting Kansas City 1

Portland 1 0 — 1 Sporting Kansas City 0 1 — 1

First Half_1, Portland, Mora, 7 (Loria), 17th minute.

Second Half_2, Sporting Kansas City, Salloi, 12 (Pulido), 90th+2.

Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic; Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, John Pulskamp.

Yellow Cards_Salloi, Sporting Kansas City, 25th; Chara, Portland, 28th; Van Rankin, Portland, 43rd; Pulido, Sporting Kansas City, 62nd; Bonilla, Portland, 77th; Valeri, Portland, 84th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Peter Balciunas, Jeremy Kieso, Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Brandon Stevis.

A_17,081.

___

Lineups

Portland_Steve Clark; Claudio Bravo, Bill Tuiloma, Jose Van Rankin (Pablo Bonilla, 46th), Dario Zuparic; Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes, Renzo Zambrano (Diego Valeri, 70th); Dairon Asprilla (Yimmi Chara, 46th), Marvin Loria (Sebastian Blanco, 64th), Felipe Mora (George Fochive, 64th).

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Andreu Fontas, Luis Martins, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza (Khiry Shelton, 80th), Gadi Kinda, Ilie Sanchez, Remi Walter; Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.