Portland Timbers and the Seattle Sounders take the field

Portland Timbers (7-10-3) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (12-3-6)

Seattle; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -157, Portland +406, Draw +296; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders and the Portland Timbers square off.

The Sounders put together an 11-5-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 8-1-3 in home games. Seattle scored 52 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.

The Timbers put together an 11-6-6 record overall a season ago while finishing 5-2-4 in road matches. Portland scored 55 goals a season ago and registered 41 assists.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 6-2.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Jordy Delem (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Stefan Frei (injured).

Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured).

