Sports News

Postseason Baseball Glance

August 25, 2021
All Times TBA

x-if necessary

WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 5: American League (ESPN)

Wednesday, Oct. 6: National League (TBS)

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Series A (Club with best record)

Thursday, Oct. 7 (FS1 or MLB)

Friday, Oct. 8 (FS1 or MLB)

Sunday, Oct. 10 (FS1 or MLB)

x-Monday, Oct. 11 (FS1 or MLB)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 13 (FS1)

Series B

Thursday, Oct. 7 (FS1 or MLB)

Friday, Oct. 8 (FS1 or MLB)

Sunday, Oct. 10 (FS1 or MLB)

x-Monday, Oct. 11 (FS1 or MLB)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 13 (FS1)

National League-

Series A (Club with best record)

Friday, Oct. 8 (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 9 (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 11 (TBS)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 12 (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14 (TBS)

Series B

Friday, Oct. 8 (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 9 (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 11 (TBS)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 12 (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14 (TBS)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League

Friday, Oct. 15 (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 16 (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 18 (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 19 (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 20 (Fox)

x-Friday, Oct. 22 (Fox)

x-Saturday, Oct. 23 (Fox or FS1)

National League

Saturday, Oct. 16 (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 17 (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 19 (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 20 (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 21 (TBS)

x-Saturday, Oct. 23 (TBS)

x-Sunday, Oct. 24 (TBS)

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)

Tuesday, Oct. 26: at better record (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 27: at better record (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 29: at worse record (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 30: at worse record (Fox)

x-Sunday, Oct. 31: at worse record (Fox)

x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: at better record (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: at better record (Fox)

