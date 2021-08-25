Postseason Baseball Glance

x-if necessary
Tuesday, Oct. 5: American League (ESPN)
Wednesday, Oct. 6: National League (TBS)
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5)
|American League
|Series A (Club with best record)
Thursday, Oct. 7 (FS1 or MLB)
Friday, Oct. 8 (FS1 or MLB)
Sunday, Oct. 10 (FS1 or MLB)
x-Monday, Oct. 11 (FS1 or MLB)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 13 (FS1)
Thursday, Oct. 7 (FS1 or MLB)
Friday, Oct. 8 (FS1 or MLB)
Sunday, Oct. 10 (FS1 or MLB)
x-Monday, Oct. 11 (FS1 or MLB)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 13 (FS1)
National League-
|Series A (Club with best record)
Friday, Oct. 8 (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 9 (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 11 (TBS)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 12 (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 14 (TBS)
Friday, Oct. 8 (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 9 (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 11 (TBS)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 12 (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 14 (TBS)
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|American League
Friday, Oct. 15 (Fox)
Saturday, Oct. 16 (Fox or FS1)
Monday, Oct. 18 (Fox)
Tuesday, Oct. 19 (Fox)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 20 (Fox)
x-Friday, Oct. 22 (Fox)
x-Saturday, Oct. 23 (Fox or FS1)
Saturday, Oct. 16 (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 17 (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 19 (TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 20 (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 21 (TBS)
x-Saturday, Oct. 23 (TBS)
x-Sunday, Oct. 24 (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 26: at better record (Fox)
Wednesday, Oct. 27: at better record (Fox)
Friday, Oct. 29: at worse record (Fox)
Saturday, Oct. 30: at worse record (Fox)
x-Sunday, Oct. 31: at worse record (Fox)
x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: at better record (Fox)
x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: at better record (Fox)
