PSG drawn with Man City in CL group; Bayern gets Barca

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Champions League group stage will see a clash of two of the richest clubs after Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City were drawn together on Thursday.

Both are yet to win Europe’s top prize despite all their funding from the sovereign wealth of Gulf states.

Qatar-backed PSG was knocked out in the semifinals last season by City, which has Abu Dhabi ownership and went on to lose the final to Chelsea. Also in Group A are Leipzig and Club Brugge.

There are other heavyweight pairings this season because of the way the seedings worked out.

Six-time winner Bayern Munich and five-time champion Barcelona are in Group E with Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv. Group D sees Real Madrid and Inter Milan alongside Shakhtar Donetsk and Moldovan newcomer Sheriff. Defending champion Chelsea is with Juventus in Group H with Zenit St. Petersburg and Malmo.

In Group B are Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Porto. In Group F are Europa League winner Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta and Young Boys.

Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax and Besiktas in Group C. Lille, Sevilla, Salzburg, and Wolfsburg are in Group G

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.