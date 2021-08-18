Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rapids use late goal by Shinyashiki to beat Galaxy 2-1

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 1:39 am
1 min read
      

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Andre Shinyashiki scored a go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute to help the Colorado Rapids beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 Tuesday night.

Colorado (10-4-4) has won three straight away matches for the first time since the 2000 season. Los Angeles (11-7-2) has lost four straight games in the series for the first time in club history.

Jonathan Lewis gave Colorado a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute on a penalty kick after getting tripped by Rayan Raveloson on a breakaway. Shinyashiki headed in Jack Price’s corner kick at the back post to win it.

Raveloson tied it at 1 for Los Angeles in the 34th minute.

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

MINNESOTA UNITED 1, EARTHQUAKES 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Wil Trapp scored in the first half and Minnesota United tied San Jose.

Minnesota (7-6-6) is 2-1-3 in its last six matches. San Jose (5-7-8), limited to 10 players after Nathan Raphael Pelae Cardoso was issued a red card in the first half, extended its unbeaten streak to nine matches — its best since a 10-match run in 2012.

San Jose took a 1-0 lead on an own goal in the 12th minute. Trapp evened the match in the 22nd minute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team on the ground in Haiti