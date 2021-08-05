Raptors executive Masai Ujiri is ‘here to stay’ with team

TORONTO (AP) — Masai Ujiri, the president of basketball operations of the Toronto Raptors, is remaining with the team.

The NBA club released a video on social media Thursday saying Ujiri is “here to stay.” It also lays out the philanthropic work he aims to keep doing.

The team did not elaborate but ESPN reported his new title is vice chairman and president of the club.

Ujiri guided the Raptors to the 2019 NBA title after a series of bold moves, including the trade of star DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard and the decision to fire coach Dwane Casey and replace him with Nick Nurse the previous summer.

Under Ujiri, the Raptors made the playoffs seven consecutive seasons before missing the postseason this year. The team had to play home games in Tampa, Fla., because of COVID-19 restrictions.

An assistant general manager in Toronto in 2008 before becoming the GM of the Denver Nuggets, Ujiri was rehired by the Raptors to run basketball operations in 2013.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.