Ravens’ Bateman having groin surgery, expected back in Sept

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 5:17 pm
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that rookie receiver Rashod Bateman was set to have groin surgery and should be back sometime in September.

That announcement came a day after Harbaugh said Bateman was expected to miss “a number of weeks” with a soft tissue problem.

Bateman was drafted in the first round by the Ravens. Baltimore is trying to boost its passing game after finishing last in that department a season ago.

The Ravens play their first preseason game Saturday night against New Orleans.

