Rays win 9th straight, Bogaerts tests positive for virus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena, rookie Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays won their ninth straight game, breaking away from Boston 8-5 Tuesday night soon after Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was pulled because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Bogaerts hit an RBI single in the first inning, but was replaced defensively in the second.

It was announced before the game that Boston reliever Hirokazu Sawamura tested positive as a virus surge that started last week continues having a daily impact on the playoff-contending Red Sox.

Franco and Austin Meadows had RBI singles and Yandy Díaz hit a two-run double during a six-run third for the Rays, who are a franchise-best 36 games over .500 at 84-48.

Arozarena homered in the second for the AL East leaders.

Ryan Yarbrough (8-4) allowed two runs and five hits in six innings. Dietrich Enns earned his fifth save.

Brad Peacock (0-1) gave up five runs, two hits, two walks and hit a batter over 2 1/3 innings in his first big league appearance since last Sept. 10 with Houston.

METS 3, MARLINS 1, 2ND GAME

METS 6, MARLINS 5, 1ST GAME

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Conforto delivered a two-out hit that sent Javier Báez bolting home to cap a five-run rally in the ninth inning, then homered to lift New York over Miami for a pair of wins over the Marlins.

In the afternoon opener — which was the completion of a nine-inning game suspended one out into the top of the first on April 11 — Conforto’s single scored the tying run and Báez, too.

Báez earned cheers from a fanbase he insulted days earlier by sprinting home when left fielder Jorge Alfaro misplayed the ball to cap a five-run inning and give the Mets a win in the opener.

The win in the second game, which was seven innings, gave the Mets three straight victories.

Conforto hit a two-run homer off rookie Edward Cabrera (0-1) .

Aaron Loup (4-0) earned the win, and Edwin Diaz earned his 27th save.

In the first game, Jeurys Familia (8-3) got the win. Dylan Floro (5-5) got the loss.

ATHLETICS 9, TIGERS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the third inning and cleared the fences again in the ninth for his 23rd of the season, helping Oakland defeat Detroit.

Mark Canha homered as Oakland won its third straight after losing six in a row. The Tigers have lost four consecutive games, scoring a total of eight runs in those setbacks.

Deolis Guerra (3-1) pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings after Cole Irvin started and lasted just 4 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks.

Tarik Skubal (8-12) was roughed up, giving up six runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings.

ORIOLES 4, BLUE JAYS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Keegan Akin allowed one run through five innings and won consecutive starts for the first time, Ramón Urías hit a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, and Baltimore beat Toronto.

Akin (2-8) allowed two hits, walked three, and struck out five. Cole Sulser finished in the ninth for his sixth save in eight chances.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Danny Jansen hit solo home runs for the Blue Jays, who had their three-game win streak snapped.

Hyun Jin Ryu(12-8) allowed three runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

