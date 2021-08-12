Trending:
Real Salt Lake takes on Austin FC in non-conference action

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Austin FC (4-9-4) vs. Real Salt Lake (5-6-6)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake -105, Austin FC +276, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake takes on Austin FC in non-conference action.

Real Salt Lake put together a 5-10-7 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-4 in home games. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 40.

Austin FC takes the field for the eighteenth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 20-13 through its first 17 games of MLS play.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: David Ochoa, Zack Farnsworth, Andrew Brody.

Austin FC: McKinze Gaines (injured), Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Ben Sweat (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

