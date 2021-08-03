Trending:
Red Sox place closer Matt Barnes on COVID-19 injured list

DAVE HOGG
August 3, 2021 8:43 pm
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed closer Matt Barnes on the COVID-19 injured list on Tuesday.

Barnes is 5-2 with 23 saves and a 2.30 ERA, but hadn’t pitched since a save against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 28. The right-hander was put into quarantine after showing symptoms at the team’s hotel in Detroit, and is awaiting test results.

Marwin González returned to the active roster after being out since July 13 with a hamstring strain. He is hitting .205 while starting at all four infield positions, as well as left and right field.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

