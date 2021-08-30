Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Red Sox put pitchers Pérez, Barnes on COVID-19 injured list

The Associated Press
August 30, 2021 7:17 pm
< a min read
      

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston left-hander Martín Pérez and right-hander Matt Barnes have become the latest Red Sox players impacted by COVID-19.

Both pitchers were put on the COVID-19 injured list before Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay.

Boston manager Alex Cora said before the game that Pérez had tested positive. The news about Barnes came just before first pitch and other details involving the reliever were not immediately available.

The team is going through the MLB coronavirus protocols that include contact tracing and testing.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

Infielder-outfielder Kiké Hernández and infielder Christian Arroyo both tested positive last week and were placed on the COVID-19 injured list on Friday.

Cora said Hernández and Arroyo are both feeling OK.

Pérez is 7-8 with a 4.88 ERA in 31 games this season, including 22 starts.

Barnes has allowed 10 earned runs over 6 2/3 innings in 11 appearances during August and had his ERA climb from 2.30 to 3.81.

The Red Sox recalled right-hander Phillips Valdez and purchased the contract of righty Raynel Espinal from Triple-A Worcester.

NOTES: Boston acquired minor league RHP Brad Peacock from Cleveland for cash.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

TSA announces Las Vegas passenger screening canine Alona selected as 2021 Cutest Canine