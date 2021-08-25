On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Roglic wins Vuelta stage as Eiking holds on to overall lead

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 12:17 pm
VALDEPEÑAS DE JAÉN, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic prevailed on the steep final climb Wednesday to earn his second stage victory in this year’s Spanish Vuelta, cutting into the overall lead of Odd Christian Eiking.

Roglic went past Enric Mas in the final meters of the 133.6-kilometer (83-mile) 11th stage in southern Spain. The two-time defending champion also won the first Vuelta stage.

It was the seventh career stage win at the Vuelta for Roglic, the Slovenian rider from team Jumbo-Visma. He relinquished the leader’s red jersey after crashing near the end of the 10th stage on Tuesday. He is now third, less than two minutes behind Eiking, with the three-week Grand Tour race just past the halfway point.

Guillaume Martin stayed second overall, less than a minute behind Eiking. Mas remained in fourth place, ahead of Miguel Angel Lopez.

