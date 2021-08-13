On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sabalenka stops compatriot Azarenka to reach Montreal semis

The Associated Press
August 13, 2021 3:45 pm
< a min read
      

MONTREAL (AP) — Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka beat Victoria Azarenka, 6-2, 6-4 Friday in a quarterfinal between players from Belarus at the National Bank Open.

Sabalenka, ranked No. 3, trailed 4-2 in the second set before winning four games in a row. She had seven aces in the 79-minute match.

“I feel I just didn’t take my opportunities,” said Azarenka, the No. 8 seed. ”It’s as simple as that.”

Sabalenka will play Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic or Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in Saturday’s semifinals.

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

In Friday’s two other quarterfinals, it’s Italy’s Camila Giorgi against Coco Gauff of the U.S, and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur against American qualifier Jessica Pegula.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|11 30th USENIX Security Symposium
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Jose Fernandez sworn in as the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment