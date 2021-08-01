Saints add veteran Freeman to running back corps

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants running back Devonta Freeman has joined the New Orleans Saints.

Freeman, whose signing was announced Sunday by Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, has played eight NFL seasons since Atlanta selected him in the third round of the 2014 NFL draft out of Florida State.

Freeman played in five games for New York last season, rushing 54 times for 172 yards and one touchdown and catching seven passes for 58 yards.

He spent his first seven seasons in Atlanta, where he was the featured running back on the 2016 Falcons team that went to the Super Bowl.

Freeman has 4,144 yards and 33 touchdowns rushing in his career, to go with 264 receptions for 2,073 yards and 11 TDs.

He has posted four seasons with at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage, the last coming in 2019 with Atlanta.

Freeman now joins a Saints backfield featuring Alvin Kamara, and which also includes Latavius Murray and Dwayne Washington.

The Saints did not announced contracts terms for Freeman.

