Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sallói scores 12th goal, Sporting FC ties Portland 1-1

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 10:51 pm
< a min read
      

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dániel Sallói scored in second-half stoppage time for his 12th goal of the season and Sporting Kansas City tied the Portland Timbers 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Kansas City (11-4-5) has earned just two points in its three home matches since the start of July. Portland (7-9-3) is 1-6-2 on the road this season.

Sallói was left alone on the left side and he took five touches to get to the corner of the 18-yard box for a slotted shot inside the near post.

Sallói trails Seattle forward Raúl Ruidíaz by two goals in the race for the Golden Boot.

Portland scored in the 17th minutes when Felipe Mora headed down Marvin Loría’s cross past goalkeeper Tim Melia. It was Mora’s seventh goal of the season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing