San Diego 7, Arizona 5

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 7 13 7 3 5 Grisham cf 3 1 1 1 2 0 .252 Cronenworth ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Machado 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .275 Tatis Jr. rf 5 1 3 3 0 0 .284 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .269 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Myers lf 3 2 1 0 0 0 .262 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Pham ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Marisnick ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .304 Nola c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .268 Paddack p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .031 Profar lf-1b 2 0 2 0 0 0 .244

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 7 4 3 10 Rojas 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .270 Marte cf 4 1 1 4 0 0 .345 P.Smith rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .236 Peralta lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .259 b-Kelly ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .253 VanMeter 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .215 Varsho c-lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .231 Ahmed ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .224 Gilbert p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-McCarthy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Peacock p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 d-Young ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Poppen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wendelken p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Ellis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .145

San Diego 221 000 101_7 13 0 Arizona 000 010 400_5 7 1

a-flied out for Gilbert in the 5th. b-flied out for Peralta in the 6th. c-struck out for Hill in the 7th. d-struck out for Peacock in the 7th. e-lined out for Pagán in the 9th. f-struck out for Wendelken in the 9th.

E_Rojas (11). LOB_San Diego 8, Arizona 5. 2B_Myers (18), Machado (25), Tatis Jr. (25), Varsho (10), Ahmed (28). HR_Tatis Jr. (36), off Gilbert; Hosmer (11), off Peacock; Marte (9), off Pagán. RBIs_Tatis Jr. 3 (81), Nola (26), Grisham (52), Frazier (35), Hosmer (55), Marte 4 (38). SB_Myers (8). CS_Grisham (4).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Machado, Myers, Cronenworth, Marisnick); Arizona 3 (McCarthy, Kelly, Rojas). RISP_San Diego 6 for 12; Arizona 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hosmer. LIDP_Marisnick.

DP_Arizona 1 (VanMeter, Rojas, VanMeter).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack 4 2-3 3 1 1 0 5 86 4.98 Stammen, W, 6-3 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 2.91 Hill, H, 16 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.88 Hudson 2-3 1 3 3 2 2 27 3.20 Pagán, H, 15 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 20 3.31 Melancon, S, 35-40 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.99

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gilbert, L, 1-2 5 8 5 3 1 4 91 2.93 Peacock 2 2 1 1 1 1 40 4.96 Poppen 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 4.97 Mantiply 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.11 Wendelken 1 2 1 1 1 0 24 5.68

Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 2-1, Hill 2-0, Pagán 3-3, Mantiply 1-0. IBB_off Wendelken (Hosmer). WP_Stammen.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Jose Navas; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:35. A_8,482 (48,686).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.