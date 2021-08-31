San Diego 7, Arizona 5

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|7
|3
|5
|
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.252
|Cronenworth ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.284
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.269
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Myers lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Pham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Marisnick ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Nola c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Paddack p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.031
|Profar lf-1b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|4
|3
|10
|
|Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.345
|P.Smith rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|b-Kelly ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|VanMeter 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Varsho c-lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Gilbert p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-McCarthy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Peacock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|d-Young ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Poppen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wendelken p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Ellis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.145
|San Diego
|221
|000
|101_7
|13
|0
|Arizona
|000
|010
|400_5
|7
|1
a-flied out for Gilbert in the 5th. b-flied out for Peralta in the 6th. c-struck out for Hill in the 7th. d-struck out for Peacock in the 7th. e-lined out for Pagán in the 9th. f-struck out for Wendelken in the 9th.
E_Rojas (11). LOB_San Diego 8, Arizona 5. 2B_Myers (18), Machado (25), Tatis Jr. (25), Varsho (10), Ahmed (28). HR_Tatis Jr. (36), off Gilbert; Hosmer (11), off Peacock; Marte (9), off Pagán. RBIs_Tatis Jr. 3 (81), Nola (26), Grisham (52), Frazier (35), Hosmer (55), Marte 4 (38). SB_Myers (8). CS_Grisham (4).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Machado, Myers, Cronenworth, Marisnick); Arizona 3 (McCarthy, Kelly, Rojas). RISP_San Diego 6 for 12; Arizona 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Hosmer. LIDP_Marisnick.
DP_Arizona 1 (VanMeter, Rojas, VanMeter).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack
|4
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|86
|4.98
|Stammen, W, 6-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|2.91
|Hill, H, 16
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.88
|Hudson
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|27
|3.20
|Pagán, H, 15
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|3.31
|Melancon, S, 35-40
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.99
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, L, 1-2
|5
|
|8
|5
|3
|1
|4
|91
|2.93
|Peacock
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|40
|4.96
|Poppen
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.97
|Mantiply
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.11
|Wendelken
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|5.68
Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 2-1, Hill 2-0, Pagán 3-3, Mantiply 1-0. IBB_off Wendelken (Hosmer). WP_Stammen.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Jose Navas; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:35. A_8,482 (48,686).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments