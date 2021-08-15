San Diego 8, Arizona 2

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 8 11 7 10 8 Tatis Jr. rf 5 3 4 4 0 0 .300 Marisnick lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Frazier 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .269 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .279 Cronenworth ss 3 1 1 3 2 2 .275 Pham lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hosmer 1b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .280 Caratini c 5 1 1 0 0 0 .228 Grisham cf 2 1 1 0 3 0 .259 Stammen p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Knehr p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Kim ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .207 Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Myers ph-rf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .255

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 8 2 1 8 Rojas 2b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .281 Marte cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .346 Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Kelly c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .262 Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247 P.Smith rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Ellis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .114 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .228 Gallen p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .182 de Geus p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wendelken p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Aguilar p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Poppen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Faria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 d-Varsho ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218

San Diego 001 030 040_8 11 0 Arizona 001 010 000_2 8 0

a-walked for Johnson in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Wendelken in the 7th. c-walked for Hudson in the 8th. d-grounded out for Faria in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 10, Arizona 7. 2B_Tatis Jr. (21), Hosmer (17), Pham (18), Rojas (25). 3B_Marte (1). HR_Tatis Jr. 2 (33), off Gallen; Cronenworth (17), off Gallen; Rojas (11), off Johnson. RBIs_Tatis Jr. 4 (74), Cronenworth 3 (58), Marte (26), Rojas (32).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Pham 3, Stammen, Knehr, Caratini); Arizona 4 (Peralta, Kelly, Gallen, Cabrera). RISP_San Diego 1 for 11; Arizona 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Frazier, Caratini, Grisham, Marte. GIDP_Caratini, Pham.

DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Cabrera; Ellis, Rojas, Cabrera).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stammen 2 2 0 0 0 1 33 3.21 Knehr, W, 1-0 2 3 1 1 1 1 34 2.77 Johnson, H, 9 1 1 1 1 0 2 21 2.63 Hill, H, 15 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.09 Hudson, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.50 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.31 Adams 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.88

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen, L, 1-7 5 8 4 4 3 5 94 5.03 de Geus 1 0 0 0 2 1 20 4.91 Wendelken 1 0 0 0 1 0 7 0.00 Aguilar 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 9 13.50 Poppen 2-3 1 2 2 3 1 25 4.05 Faria 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 5.76

Inherited runners-scored_Poppen 2-2. IBB_off Gallen (Grisham). WP_Poppen.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:19. A_17,722 (48,686).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.