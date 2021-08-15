San Diego 8, Arizona 2

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|7
|10
|8
|
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.300
|Marisnick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Frazier 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.279
|Cronenworth ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|.275
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Caratini c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Grisham cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.259
|Stammen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Knehr p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Kim ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Myers ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|1
|8
|
|Rojas 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.346
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|P.Smith rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Ellis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.114
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Gallen p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|de Geus p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wendelken p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Aguilar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Poppen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Faria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|d-Varsho ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|San Diego
|001
|030
|040_8
|11
|0
|Arizona
|001
|010
|000_2
|8
|0
a-walked for Johnson in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Wendelken in the 7th. c-walked for Hudson in the 8th. d-grounded out for Faria in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 10, Arizona 7. 2B_Tatis Jr. (21), Hosmer (17), Pham (18), Rojas (25). 3B_Marte (1). HR_Tatis Jr. 2 (33), off Gallen; Cronenworth (17), off Gallen; Rojas (11), off Johnson. RBIs_Tatis Jr. 4 (74), Cronenworth 3 (58), Marte (26), Rojas (32).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Pham 3, Stammen, Knehr, Caratini); Arizona 4 (Peralta, Kelly, Gallen, Cabrera). RISP_San Diego 1 for 11; Arizona 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Frazier, Caratini, Grisham, Marte. GIDP_Caratini, Pham.
DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Cabrera; Ellis, Rojas, Cabrera).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stammen
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|3.21
|Knehr, W, 1-0
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|34
|2.77
|Johnson, H, 9
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|2.63
|Hill, H, 15
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.09
|Hudson, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.50
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.31
|Adams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.88
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, L, 1-7
|5
|
|8
|4
|4
|3
|5
|94
|5.03
|de Geus
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|4.91
|Wendelken
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0.00
|Aguilar
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|13.50
|Poppen
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|25
|4.05
|Faria
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|5.76
Inherited runners-scored_Poppen 2-2. IBB_off Gallen (Grisham). WP_Poppen.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:19. A_17,722 (48,686).
