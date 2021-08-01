San Diego 8, Colorado 1

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|8
|10
|8
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Joe lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hilliard cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Hampson ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Nuñez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gomber p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Goudeau p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marisnick cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Daza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kim ss
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knehr p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gilbreath p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rosscup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grisham ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|San Diego
|400
|111
|10x
|—
|8
DP_Colorado 0, San Diego 3. LOB_Colorado 6, San Diego 6. 2B_Cronenworth 2 (23), Kim (9), Hosmer (14). HR_Hilliard (5), Kim (6). SF_Nola (2). S_Kim (1).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gomber L,8-6
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Goudeau
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Santos
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Gilbreath
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Rosscup
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Knehr
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Stammen W,5-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Johnson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pomeranz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pagán
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Goudeau (Marisnick). WP_Gilbreath.
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Lewis Williams III.
T_3:02. A_36,247 (40,209).
