San Diego 8, Colorado 1

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 12:10 am
< a min read
      
Colorado San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 7 1 Totals 32 8 10 8
Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0
Rodgers 2b 3 0 1 0 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0
Story ss 4 0 1 0 Pagán p 0 0 0 0
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Mateo ph 1 0 1 0
Joe lf 4 0 1 0 Diaz p 0 0 0 0
Hilliard cf 4 1 2 1 Frazier 2b 4 1 0 0
Ruiz 3b 1 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 2 1 0
Hampson ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Cronenworth 1b 4 2 3 2
Nuñez c 2 0 0 0 Myers rf 3 1 1 1
Gomber p 0 0 0 0 Nola c 3 0 1 1
Goudeau p 1 0 1 0 Marisnick cf-lf 3 1 0 0
Daza ph 1 0 0 0 Kim ss 3 1 2 3
Santos p 0 0 0 0 Knehr p 1 0 0 0
Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0
Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 Hosmer ph 1 0 1 1
Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0
Grisham ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Colorado 010 000 000 1
San Diego 400 111 10x 8

DP_Colorado 0, San Diego 3. LOB_Colorado 6, San Diego 6. 2B_Cronenworth 2 (23), Kim (9), Hosmer (14). HR_Hilliard (5), Kim (6). SF_Nola (2). S_Kim (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gomber L,8-6 1 4 4 4 2 3
Goudeau 3 1 1 1 0 3
Santos 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 3
Gilbreath 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 3
Rosscup 1 1 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Knehr 3 2 1 1 0 2
Stammen W,5-2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hill 1 0 0 0 2 3
Johnson 1 0 0 0 1 1
Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 0 2
Pagán 1 1 0 0 0 0
Diaz 1 2 0 0 0 2

HBP_Goudeau (Marisnick). WP_Gilbreath.

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Lewis Williams III.

T_3:02. A_36,247 (40,209).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

