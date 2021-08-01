San Diego 8, Colorado 1

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|3
|10
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Joe lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Hilliard cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.176
|Ruiz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|d-Hampson ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Nuñez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.169
|Gomber p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Goudeau p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|b-Daza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gilbreath p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Rosscup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|8
|10
|8
|3
|13
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Mateo ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Machado 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.284
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.279
|Myers rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.256
|Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Marisnick cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Kim ss
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.214
|Knehr p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Hosmer ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Grisham ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Colorado
|010
|000
|000_1
|7
|0
|San Diego
|400
|111
|10x_8
|10
|0
a-doubled for Stammen in the 4th. b-struck out for Goudeau in the 5th. c-grounded out for Johnson in the 6th. d-struck out for Ruiz in the 7th. e-lined out for Gilbreath in the 8th. f-singled for Pagán in the 8th.
LOB_Colorado 6, San Diego 6. 2B_Cronenworth 2 (23), Kim (9), Hosmer (14). HR_Hilliard (5), off Knehr; Kim (6), off Santos. RBIs_Hilliard (9), Cronenworth 2 (48), Kim 3 (29), Hosmer (49), Myers (46), Nola (14). SF_Nola. S_Kim.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Joe, Blackmon, Hampson); San Diego 4 (Knehr 2, Frazier, Marisnick). RISP_Colorado 0 for 5; San Diego 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Cron. GIDP_Cron, Rodgers, Blackmon.
DP_San Diego 3 (Frazier, Cronenworth; Kim, Frazier, Cronenworth; Kim, Frazier, Cronenworth).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, L, 8-6
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|3
|40
|4.04
|Goudeau
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|46
|3.00
|Santos
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|34
|3.48
|Gilbreath
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|27
|6.43
|Rosscup
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.00
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Knehr
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|42
|4.05
|Stammen, W, 5-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.51
|Hill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|25
|2.68
|Johnson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.78
|Pomeranz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.96
|Pagán
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.32
|Diaz
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.26
HBP_Goudeau (Marisnick). WP_Gilbreath.
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Lewis Williams III.
T_3:02. A_36,247 (40,209).
Comments