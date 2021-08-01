San Diego 8, Colorado 1

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 7 1 3 10 Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276 Rodgers 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .270 Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Joe lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .279 Hilliard cf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .176 Ruiz 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .143 d-Hampson ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Nuñez c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .169 Gomber p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .077 Goudeau p 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 b-Daza ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 8 10 8 3 13 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .251 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Mateo ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .207 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Frazier 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .167 Machado 3b 3 2 1 0 1 2 .284 Cronenworth 1b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .279 Myers rf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .256 Nola c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .222 Marisnick cf-lf 3 1 0 0 0 3 .000 Kim ss 3 1 2 3 0 0 .214 Knehr p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 a-Hosmer ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .278 Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Grisham ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .246

Colorado 010 000 000_1 7 0 San Diego 400 111 10x_8 10 0

a-doubled for Stammen in the 4th. b-struck out for Goudeau in the 5th. c-grounded out for Johnson in the 6th. d-struck out for Ruiz in the 7th. e-lined out for Gilbreath in the 8th. f-singled for Pagán in the 8th.

LOB_Colorado 6, San Diego 6. 2B_Cronenworth 2 (23), Kim (9), Hosmer (14). HR_Hilliard (5), off Knehr; Kim (6), off Santos. RBIs_Hilliard (9), Cronenworth 2 (48), Kim 3 (29), Hosmer (49), Myers (46), Nola (14). SF_Nola. S_Kim.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Joe, Blackmon, Hampson); San Diego 4 (Knehr 2, Frazier, Marisnick). RISP_Colorado 0 for 5; San Diego 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Cron. GIDP_Cron, Rodgers, Blackmon.

DP_San Diego 3 (Frazier, Cronenworth; Kim, Frazier, Cronenworth; Kim, Frazier, Cronenworth).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gomber, L, 8-6 1 4 4 4 2 3 40 4.04 Goudeau 3 1 1 1 0 3 46 3.00 Santos 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 3 34 3.48 Gilbreath 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 3 27 6.43 Rosscup 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.00

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Knehr 3 2 1 1 0 2 42 4.05 Stammen, W, 5-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.51 Hill 1 0 0 0 2 3 25 2.68 Johnson 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.78 Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 1.96 Pagán 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.32 Diaz 1 2 0 0 0 2 22 3.26

HBP_Goudeau (Marisnick). WP_Gilbreath.

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Lewis Williams III.

T_3:02. A_36,247 (40,209).

