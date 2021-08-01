Trending:
San Diego 8, Colorado 1

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 12:10 am
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 7 1 3 10
Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276
Rodgers 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .270
Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Joe lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .279
Hilliard cf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .176
Ruiz 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .143
d-Hampson ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .237
Nuñez c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .169
Gomber p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .077
Goudeau p 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
b-Daza ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 8 10 8 3 13
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .251
Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
f-Mateo ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .207
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Frazier 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .167
Machado 3b 3 2 1 0 1 2 .284
Cronenworth 1b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .279
Myers rf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .256
Nola c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .222
Marisnick cf-lf 3 1 0 0 0 3 .000
Kim ss 3 1 2 3 0 0 .214
Knehr p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
a-Hosmer ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .278
Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Grisham ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Colorado 010 000 000_1 7 0
San Diego 400 111 10x_8 10 0

a-doubled for Stammen in the 4th. b-struck out for Goudeau in the 5th. c-grounded out for Johnson in the 6th. d-struck out for Ruiz in the 7th. e-lined out for Gilbreath in the 8th. f-singled for Pagán in the 8th.

LOB_Colorado 6, San Diego 6. 2B_Cronenworth 2 (23), Kim (9), Hosmer (14). HR_Hilliard (5), off Knehr; Kim (6), off Santos. RBIs_Hilliard (9), Cronenworth 2 (48), Kim 3 (29), Hosmer (49), Myers (46), Nola (14). SF_Nola. S_Kim.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Joe, Blackmon, Hampson); San Diego 4 (Knehr 2, Frazier, Marisnick). RISP_Colorado 0 for 5; San Diego 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Cron. GIDP_Cron, Rodgers, Blackmon.

DP_San Diego 3 (Frazier, Cronenworth; Kim, Frazier, Cronenworth; Kim, Frazier, Cronenworth).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gomber, L, 8-6 1 4 4 4 2 3 40 4.04
Goudeau 3 1 1 1 0 3 46 3.00
Santos 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 3 34 3.48
Gilbreath 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 3 27 6.43
Rosscup 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.00
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Knehr 3 2 1 1 0 2 42 4.05
Stammen, W, 5-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.51
Hill 1 0 0 0 2 3 25 2.68
Johnson 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.78
Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 1.96
Pagán 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.32
Diaz 1 2 0 0 0 2 22 3.26

HBP_Goudeau (Marisnick). WP_Gilbreath.

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Lewis Williams III.

T_3:02. A_36,247 (40,209).

