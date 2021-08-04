Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Diego 8, Oakland 1

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 1:17 am
< a min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 8 14 8 3 9
Pham dh 5 1 2 2 0 0 .254
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .279
Machado 3b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .286
Myers rf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .252
Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .278
Nola c 5 1 4 2 0 1 .265
Grisham cf 5 0 2 2 0 2 .249
Kim ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .213
Marisnick lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .143
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 7 1 3 11
Canha lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .256
Marte cf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .400
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Lowrie dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .259
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Laureano rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .246
Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .214
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .232
San Diego 130 020 200_8 14 0
Oakland 000 010 000_1 7 0

LOB_San Diego 9, Oakland 8. 2B_Machado (22), Nola (4), Marte (1), Laureano 2 (20). HR_Pham (12), off Manaea; Marte (1), off Snell. RBIs_Pham 2 (37), Marisnick (1), Cronenworth (49), Nola 2 (16), Grisham 2 (41), Marte (1). SB_Chapman (3), Harrison (1), Marte (5), Laureano (12).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Machado, Grisham, Kim 3); Oakland 5 (Gomes 3, Canha 2, Andrus 2). RISP_San Diego 6 for 12; Oakland 0 for 13.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Grisham, Olson.

DP_San Diego 1 (Myers, Nola, Myers).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell, W, 5-4 5 6 1 1 3 6 105 5.24
Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.47
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.25
Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Diaz 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.16
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, L, 8-7 4 1-3 8 5 5 0 4 99 3.26
Guerra 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 20 3.89
Smith 3 4 2 2 1 1 42 5.16
Wendelken 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 4.12

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:20. A_11,985 (46,847).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Australian soldiers perform HALO jumps