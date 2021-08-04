San Diego 8, Oakland 1

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|8
|14
|8
|3
|9
|
|Pham dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.254
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.279
|Machado 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Myers rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.252
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Nola c
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.249
|Kim ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Marisnick lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|3
|11
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Lowrie dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.214
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|San Diego
|130
|020
|200_8
|14
|0
|Oakland
|000
|010
|000_1
|7
|0
LOB_San Diego 9, Oakland 8. 2B_Machado (22), Nola (4), Marte (1), Laureano 2 (20). HR_Pham (12), off Manaea; Marte (1), off Snell. RBIs_Pham 2 (37), Marisnick (1), Cronenworth (49), Nola 2 (16), Grisham 2 (41), Marte (1). SB_Chapman (3), Harrison (1), Marte (5), Laureano (12).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Machado, Grisham, Kim 3); Oakland 5 (Gomes 3, Canha 2, Andrus 2). RISP_San Diego 6 for 12; Oakland 0 for 13.
Runners moved up_Grisham, Olson.
DP_San Diego 1 (Myers, Nola, Myers).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 5-4
|5
|
|6
|1
|1
|3
|6
|105
|5.24
|Stammen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.47
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.25
|Strahm
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Diaz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.16
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, L, 8-7
|4
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|0
|4
|99
|3.26
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|20
|3.89
|Smith
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|42
|5.16
|Wendelken
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|4.12
Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:20. A_11,985 (46,847).
