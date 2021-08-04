San Diego 8, Oakland 1

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|8
|14
|8
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|
|Pham dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Machado 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lowrie dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nola c
|5
|1
|4
|2
|
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kim ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marisnick lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Diego
|130
|020
|200
|—
|8
|Oakland
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
DP_San Diego 1, Oakland 0. LOB_San Diego 9, Oakland 8. 2B_Machado (22), Nola (4), Marte (1), Laureano 2 (20). HR_Pham (12), Marte (1). SB_Chapman (3), Harrison (1), Marte (5), Laureano (12).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell W,5-4
|5
|
|6
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Stammen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strahm
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea L,8-7
|4
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|0
|4
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Smith
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Wendelken
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:20. A_11,985 (46,847).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments