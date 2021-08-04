San Diego 8, Oakland 1

San Diego Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 8 14 8 Totals 33 1 7 1 Pham dh 5 1 2 2 Canha lf 4 0 1 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 1 Marte cf 4 1 3 1 Machado 3b 5 2 2 0 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Myers rf 4 1 0 0 Lowrie dh 3 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 Nola c 5 1 4 2 Laureano rf 4 0 2 0 Grisham cf 5 0 2 2 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 Kim ss 5 1 1 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 Marisnick lf 4 1 1 1 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0

San Diego 130 020 200 — 8 Oakland 000 010 000 — 1

DP_San Diego 1, Oakland 0. LOB_San Diego 9, Oakland 8. 2B_Machado (22), Nola (4), Marte (1), Laureano 2 (20). HR_Pham (12), Marte (1). SB_Chapman (3), Harrison (1), Marte (5), Laureano (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Snell W,5-4 5 6 1 1 3 6 Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 2 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 0 Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 1 Diaz 1 1 0 0 0 2

Oakland Manaea L,8-7 4 1-3 8 5 5 0 4 Guerra 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 Smith 3 4 2 2 1 1 Wendelken 1 1 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:20. A_11,985 (46,847).

