San Diego to visit Los Angeles Friday

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

San Diego Padres (68-61, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (63-66, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-8, 3.10 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 160 strikeouts) Angels: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +140, Padres -160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres will take on the Angels Friday.

The Angels are 32-30 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has a collective batting average of .249 this season, led by David Fletcher with an average of .289.

The Padres are 27-32 on the road. San Diego has slugged .403 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .640.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 70 extra base hits and is batting .266.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 35 home runs and is slugging .640.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .232 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Padres: 2-8, .182 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Austin Warren: (health protocols), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (undisclosed), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (calf), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

