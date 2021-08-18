Trending:
San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 12:28 am
New York San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 28 3 5 3
Nimmo cf 4 1 0 0 Wade Jr. rf-lf 4 1 1 0
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 2 La Stella 2b 3 1 1 2
Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 Solano ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Davis 3b 4 0 1 0 Posey c 4 0 0 0
McNeil 2b 4 0 1 0 Belt 1b 2 0 0 0
Villar ss 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0
Mazeika c 3 0 1 0 Longoria 3b 3 1 3 1
Pillar lf 4 0 1 0 Ystrzemski cf-rf 2 0 0 0
Stroman p 1 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0
Smith ph 1 0 1 0 Slater cf 0 0 0 0
Loup p 0 0 0 0 Webb p 3 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0
García p 0 0 0 0
Leone p 0 0 0 0
New York 000 000 020 2
San Francisco 200 000 10x 3

E_Longoria (2). DP_New York 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_New York 6, San Francisco 3. 2B_Conforto (15). HR_Alonso (26), La Stella (2), Longoria (10). S_Stroman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Stroman L,8-12 7 5 3 3 2 9
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Webb W,7-3 7 1-3 7 2 2 1 8
Watson H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
García H,7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Leone S,1-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, John Libka; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:27. A_23,610 (41,915).

