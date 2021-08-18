San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

New York San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 28 3 5 3 Nimmo cf 4 1 0 0 Wade Jr. rf-lf 4 1 1 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 2 La Stella 2b 3 1 1 2 Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 Solano ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Davis 3b 4 0 1 0 Posey c 4 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 4 0 1 0 Belt 1b 2 0 0 0 Villar ss 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Mazeika c 3 0 1 0 Longoria 3b 3 1 3 1 Pillar lf 4 0 1 0 Ystrzemski cf-rf 2 0 0 0 Stroman p 1 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 Smith ph 1 0 1 0 Slater cf 0 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0 Webb p 3 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0

New York 000 000 020 — 2 San Francisco 200 000 10x — 3

E_Longoria (2). DP_New York 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_New York 6, San Francisco 3. 2B_Conforto (15). HR_Alonso (26), La Stella (2), Longoria (10). S_Stroman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Stroman L,8-12 7 5 3 3 2 9 Loup 1 0 0 0 0 1

San Francisco Webb W,7-3 7 1-3 7 2 2 1 8 Watson H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 García H,7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Leone S,1-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, John Libka; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:27. A_23,610 (41,915).

