San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wade Jr. rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|La Stella 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Solano ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Posey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mazeika c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|Pillar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ystrzemski cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stroman p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Slater cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Webb p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|San Francisco
|200
|000
|10x
|—
|3
E_Longoria (2). DP_New York 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_New York 6, San Francisco 3. 2B_Conforto (15). HR_Alonso (26), La Stella (2), Longoria (10). S_Stroman (2).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stroman L,8-12
|7
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|9
|Loup
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Webb W,7-3
|7
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Watson H,3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García H,7
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leone S,1-3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, John Libka; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:27. A_23,610 (41,915).
