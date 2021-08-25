San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|1
|4
|
|Wade Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Bryant 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.299
|Yastrzemski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|b-Slater ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|La Stella 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Cueto p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.074
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Ruf ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|10
|1
|4
|6
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.288
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Conforto rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Báez ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Smith lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Villar 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Mazeika c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|f-Drury ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Walker p
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.073
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Lindor ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|200_3
|4
|2
|New York
|000
|011
|000_2
|10
|1
a-grounded out for Álvarez in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Yastrzemski in the 7th. c-struck out for Loup in the 7th. d-doubled for Leone in the 8th. e-struck out for Lugo in the 8th. f-reached on error for Mazeika in the 9th.
E_Bryant (6), Dickerson (2), Villar (7). LOB_San Francisco 2, New York 9. 2B_Crawford (23), Ruf (10), Smith (16). HR_Bryant (23), off Walker. RBIs_Bryant (62), Crawford 2 (73), Smith (53). CS_Crawford (2).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (La Stella); New York 5 (McNeil 2, Mazeika, Alonso 2). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 4; New York 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Báez. LIDP_Wade Jr., Villar, Báez. GIDP_Mazeika, Alonso.
DP_San Francisco 5 (Yastrzemski, Crawford, Yastrzemski; Crawford, La Stella, Belt; Bryant, Belt, Bryant; Belt, Crawford, Watson; Leone, La Stella, Belt); New York 1 (Báez, Lindor, Báez).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto
|4
|2-3
|5
|1
|0
|3
|2
|71
|3.73
|Álvarez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.13
|Watson, W, 2-0
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|0.90
|Leone, H, 12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.53
|Rogers, H, 23
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.92
|McGee, S, 29-33
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|2.63
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, L, 7-9
|6
|
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|74
|3.82
|Loup, BS, 0-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.06
|Lugo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.00
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.83
Inherited runners-scored_Álvarez 3-0, Loup 2-2. HBP_Loup (Slater).
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_2:52. A_24,384 (41,922).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments