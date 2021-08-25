San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 4 3 1 4 Wade Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Bryant 3b 4 2 1 1 0 0 .268 Dickerson lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .242 Crawford ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .299 Yastrzemski cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .219 b-Slater ph-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Casali c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .219 La Stella 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Cueto p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .074 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Ruf ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 10 1 4 6 Nimmo cf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .288 Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .259 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .293 May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Conforto rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .218 Báez ss-2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .241 Smith lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .244 Villar 3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .248 Mazeika c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217 f-Drury ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Walker p 2 0 2 0 0 0 .073 Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Lindor ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .224

San Francisco 000 100 200_3 4 2 New York 000 011 000_2 10 1

a-grounded out for Álvarez in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Yastrzemski in the 7th. c-struck out for Loup in the 7th. d-doubled for Leone in the 8th. e-struck out for Lugo in the 8th. f-reached on error for Mazeika in the 9th.

E_Bryant (6), Dickerson (2), Villar (7). LOB_San Francisco 2, New York 9. 2B_Crawford (23), Ruf (10), Smith (16). HR_Bryant (23), off Walker. RBIs_Bryant (62), Crawford 2 (73), Smith (53). CS_Crawford (2).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (La Stella); New York 5 (McNeil 2, Mazeika, Alonso 2). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 4; New York 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Báez. LIDP_Wade Jr., Villar, Báez. GIDP_Mazeika, Alonso.

DP_San Francisco 5 (Yastrzemski, Crawford, Yastrzemski; Crawford, La Stella, Belt; Bryant, Belt, Bryant; Belt, Crawford, Watson; Leone, La Stella, Belt); New York 1 (Báez, Lindor, Báez).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cueto 4 2-3 5 1 0 3 2 71 3.73 Álvarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2.13 Watson, W, 2-0 1 3 1 1 0 0 17 0.90 Leone, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 1.53 Rogers, H, 23 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.92 McGee, S, 29-33 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 2.63

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker, L, 7-9 6 2 3 2 1 3 74 3.82 Loup, BS, 0-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.06 Lugo 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.00 May 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.83

Inherited runners-scored_Álvarez 3-0, Loup 2-2. HBP_Loup (Slater).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:52. A_24,384 (41,922).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.