San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 10:19 pm
1 min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 4 3 1 4
Wade Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Bryant 3b 4 2 1 1 0 0 .268
Dickerson lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .242
Crawford ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .299
Yastrzemski cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .219
b-Slater ph-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Casali c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .219
La Stella 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Cueto p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .074
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Ruf ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 10 1 4 6
Nimmo cf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .288
Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .259
McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .293
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Conforto rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .218
Báez ss-2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .241
Smith lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .244
Villar 3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .248
Mazeika c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217
f-Drury ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Walker p 2 0 2 0 0 0 .073
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Lindor ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .224
San Francisco 000 100 200_3 4 2
New York 000 011 000_2 10 1

a-grounded out for Álvarez in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Yastrzemski in the 7th. c-struck out for Loup in the 7th. d-doubled for Leone in the 8th. e-struck out for Lugo in the 8th. f-reached on error for Mazeika in the 9th.

E_Bryant (6), Dickerson (2), Villar (7). LOB_San Francisco 2, New York 9. 2B_Crawford (23), Ruf (10), Smith (16). HR_Bryant (23), off Walker. RBIs_Bryant (62), Crawford 2 (73), Smith (53). CS_Crawford (2).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (La Stella); New York 5 (McNeil 2, Mazeika, Alonso 2). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 4; New York 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Báez. LIDP_Wade Jr., Villar, Báez. GIDP_Mazeika, Alonso.

DP_San Francisco 5 (Yastrzemski, Crawford, Yastrzemski; Crawford, La Stella, Belt; Bryant, Belt, Bryant; Belt, Crawford, Watson; Leone, La Stella, Belt); New York 1 (Báez, Lindor, Báez).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cueto 4 2-3 5 1 0 3 2 71 3.73
Álvarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2.13
Watson, W, 2-0 1 3 1 1 0 0 17 0.90
Leone, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 1.53
Rogers, H, 23 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.92
McGee, S, 29-33 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 2.63
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker, L, 7-9 6 2 3 2 1 3 74 3.82
Loup, BS, 0-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.06
Lugo 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.00
May 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.83

Inherited runners-scored_Álvarez 3-0, Loup 2-2. HBP_Loup (Slater).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:52. A_24,384 (41,922).

Sports News

