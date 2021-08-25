San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|10
|1
|
|Wade Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bryant 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yastrzemski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Slater ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Conforto rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|La Stella 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Cueto p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mazeika c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker p
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruf ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|200
|—
|3
|New York
|000
|011
|000
|—
|2
E_Bryant (6), Dickerson (2), Villar (7). DP_San Francisco 5, New York 1. LOB_San Francisco 2, New York 9. 2B_Crawford (23), Ruf (10), Smith (16). HR_Bryant (23).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cueto
|4
|2-3
|5
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Álvarez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watson W,2-0
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Leone H,12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers H,23
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McGee S,29-33
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walker L,7-9
|6
|
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Loup BS,0-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lugo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Walker pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Loup (Slater).
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_2:52. A_24,384 (41,922).
