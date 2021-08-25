Trending:
San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 10:19 pm
< a min read
      
San Francisco New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 34 2 10 1
Wade Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 Nimmo cf 3 0 1 0
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0
Bryant 3b 4 2 1 1 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0
Dickerson lf 3 1 1 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 0 1 2 Davis ph 1 0 0 0
Yastrzemski cf 2 0 0 0 May p 0 0 0 0
Slater ph-cf 0 0 0 0 Conforto rf 3 1 1 0
Casali c 3 0 0 0 Báez ss-2b 4 0 1 0
La Stella 2b 3 0 0 0 Smith lf 4 0 2 1
Cueto p 1 0 0 0 Villar 3b 3 1 2 0
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 Mazeika c 3 0 0 0
Flores ph 1 0 0 0 Drury ph 1 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 Walker p 2 0 2 0
Leone p 0 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0
Ruf ph 1 0 1 0 Lindor ph-ss 2 0 0 0
Rogers p 0 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0
San Francisco 000 100 200 3
New York 000 011 000 2

E_Bryant (6), Dickerson (2), Villar (7). DP_San Francisco 5, New York 1. LOB_San Francisco 2, New York 9. 2B_Crawford (23), Ruf (10), Smith (16). HR_Bryant (23).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Cueto 4 2-3 5 1 0 3 2
Álvarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Watson W,2-0 1 3 1 1 0 0
Leone H,12 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rogers H,23 1 0 0 0 0 2
McGee S,29-33 1 1 0 0 1 1
New York
Walker L,7-9 6 2 3 2 1 3
Loup BS,0-3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lugo 1 1 0 0 0 0
May 1 0 0 0 0 0

Walker pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Loup (Slater).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:52. A_24,384 (41,922).

