San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 3 1 8 Wade Jr. rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .248 c-Slater ph-cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .226 La Stella 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .246 d-Estrada ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Bryant 3b 4 1 1 2 0 3 .268 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Flores 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Yastrzemski cf-rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .222 Casali c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .216 1-Tromp pr-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Wood p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Ruf ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .280 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 9 2 4 7 Nimmo cf 5 0 3 0 0 1 .294 Lindor ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .224 Báez 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .244 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .262 Smith lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .243 Villar 3b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .249 Pillar rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .206 e-Conforto ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .218 Mazeika c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .204 f-McNeil ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Sisco c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Carrasco p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Drury ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .291

San Francisco 200 000 010_3 6 0 New York 000 002 000_2 9 0

a-struck out for Carrasco in the 7th. b-singled for García in the 8th. c-walked for Wade Jr. in the 8th. d-pinch hit for La Stella in the 8th. e-walked for Pillar in the 8th. f-grounded out for Mazeika in the 8th. g-lined out for May in the 9th.

1-ran for Casali in the 8th.

LOB_San Francisco 5, New York 9. 2B_La Stella (6), Báez (12), Villar (13). HR_Bryant (24), off Carrasco; Alonso (29), off Wood. RBIs_Bryant 2 (64), Ruf (34), Alonso 2 (75).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Bryant, Crawford 2); New York 5 (Carrasco 2, Pillar, McNeil 2). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 5; New York 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Mazeika. GIDP_Smith, Báez.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, La Stella, Flores; Crawford, Flores).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood 5 1-3 6 2 2 2 5 82 4.08 García, W, 5-3 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 28 2.66 Leone, H, 13 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 19 1.50 Álvarez, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.12 Rogers, S, 12-17 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.89

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco 7 3 2 2 0 5 78 6.94 Lugo, L, 3-2 0 2 1 1 0 0 9 3.27 Loup 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 1.04 May 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.75

Inherited runners-scored_Álvarez 3-0, Loup 2-0. HBP_Wood (Pillar), Lugo (Casali).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:07. A_25,000 (41,922).

