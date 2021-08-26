San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|1
|8
|
|Wade Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|c-Slater ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|La Stella 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|d-Estrada ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Bryant 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.268
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Casali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|1-Tromp pr-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Wood p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Ruf ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|2
|4
|7
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Báez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.262
|Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Villar 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.249
|Pillar rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|e-Conforto ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Mazeika c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|f-McNeil ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Sisco c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Carrasco p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Drury ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|San Francisco
|200
|000
|010_3
|6
|0
|New York
|000
|002
|000_2
|9
|0
a-struck out for Carrasco in the 7th. b-singled for García in the 8th. c-walked for Wade Jr. in the 8th. d-pinch hit for La Stella in the 8th. e-walked for Pillar in the 8th. f-grounded out for Mazeika in the 8th. g-lined out for May in the 9th.
1-ran for Casali in the 8th.
LOB_San Francisco 5, New York 9. 2B_La Stella (6), Báez (12), Villar (13). HR_Bryant (24), off Carrasco; Alonso (29), off Wood. RBIs_Bryant 2 (64), Ruf (34), Alonso 2 (75).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Bryant, Crawford 2); New York 5 (Carrasco 2, Pillar, McNeil 2). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 5; New York 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Mazeika. GIDP_Smith, Báez.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, La Stella, Flores; Crawford, Flores).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|82
|4.08
|García, W, 5-3
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|2.66
|Leone, H, 13
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|1.50
|Álvarez, H, 5
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.12
|Rogers, S, 12-17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.89
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|5
|78
|6.94
|Lugo, L, 3-2
|0
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|3.27
|Loup
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|1.04
|May
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.75
Inherited runners-scored_Álvarez 3-0, Loup 2-0. HBP_Wood (Pillar), Lugo (Casali).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:07. A_25,000 (41,922).
