San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

San Francisco New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 33 2 9 2 Wade Jr. rf 3 1 1 0 Nimmo cf 5 0 3 0 Slater ph-cf 0 0 0 0 Lindor ss 5 0 1 0 La Stella 2b 3 0 1 0 Báez 2b 4 1 2 0 Estrada ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 2 Bryant 3b 4 1 1 2 Smith lf 3 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Villar 3b 2 0 1 0 Flores 1b 4 0 0 0 Pillar rf 2 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 Conforto ph-rf 0 0 0 0 Ystrzemski cf-rf 4 1 2 0 Mazeika c 3 0 0 0 Casali c 2 0 0 0 McNeil ph 1 0 0 0 Tromp pr-c 1 0 0 0 Sisco c 0 0 0 0 Wood p 2 0 0 0 Carrasco p 2 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0 Drury ph 1 0 0 0 Ruf ph 1 0 1 1 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 May p 0 0 0 0 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Davis ph 1 0 0 0

San Francisco 200 000 010 — 3 New York 000 002 000 — 2

DP_San Francisco 2, New York 0. LOB_San Francisco 5, New York 9. 2B_La Stella (6), Báez (12), Villar (13). HR_Bryant (24), Alonso (29).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Wood 5 1-3 6 2 2 2 5 García W,5-3 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 Leone H,13 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 Álvarez H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Rogers S,12-17 1 0 0 0 0 0

New York Carrasco 7 3 2 2 0 5 Lugo L,3-2 0 2 1 1 0 0 Loup 1 0 0 0 1 1 May 1 1 0 0 0 2

Lugo pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Wood (Pillar), Lugo (Casali).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:07. A_25,000 (41,922).

