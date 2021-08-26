Trending:
San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 10:33 pm
< a min read
      
San Francisco New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 33 2 9 2
Wade Jr. rf 3 1 1 0 Nimmo cf 5 0 3 0
Slater ph-cf 0 0 0 0 Lindor ss 5 0 1 0
La Stella 2b 3 0 1 0 Báez 2b 4 1 2 0
Estrada ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 2
Bryant 3b 4 1 1 2 Smith lf 3 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Villar 3b 2 0 1 0
Flores 1b 4 0 0 0 Pillar rf 2 0 0 0
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 Conforto ph-rf 0 0 0 0
Ystrzemski cf-rf 4 1 2 0 Mazeika c 3 0 0 0
Casali c 2 0 0 0 McNeil ph 1 0 0 0
Tromp pr-c 1 0 0 0 Sisco c 0 0 0 0
Wood p 2 0 0 0 Carrasco p 2 0 0 0
García p 0 0 0 0 Drury ph 1 0 0 0
Ruf ph 1 0 1 1 Lugo p 0 0 0 0
Leone p 0 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 May p 0 0 0 0
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Davis ph 1 0 0 0
San Francisco 200 000 010 3
New York 000 002 000 2

DP_San Francisco 2, New York 0. LOB_San Francisco 5, New York 9. 2B_La Stella (6), Báez (12), Villar (13). HR_Bryant (24), Alonso (29).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Wood 5 1-3 6 2 2 2 5
García W,5-3 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Leone H,13 2-3 1 0 0 2 0
Álvarez H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Rogers S,12-17 1 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Carrasco 7 3 2 2 0 5
Lugo L,3-2 0 2 1 1 0 0
Loup 1 0 0 0 1 1
May 1 1 0 0 0 2

Lugo pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Wood (Pillar), Lugo (Casali).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:07. A_25,000 (41,922).

