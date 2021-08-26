San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

|San Francisco
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|2
|
|Wade Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Slater ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|La Stella 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Báez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Estrada ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Bryant 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Conforto ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ystrzemski cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mazeika c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tromp pr-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sisco c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wood p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carrasco p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruf ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Francisco
|200
|000
|010
|—
|3
|New York
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
DP_San Francisco 2, New York 0. LOB_San Francisco 5, New York 9. 2B_La Stella (6), Báez (12), Villar (13). HR_Bryant (24), Alonso (29).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wood
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|García W,5-3
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Leone H,13
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Álvarez H,5
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers S,12-17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Carrasco
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Lugo L,3-2
|0
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Loup
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|May
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Lugo pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Wood (Pillar), Lugo (Casali).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:07. A_25,000 (41,922).
