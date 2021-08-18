San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|1
|10
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Mazeika c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Pillar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.209
|Stroman p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|a-Smith ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|2
|10
|
|Wade Jr. rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|La Stella 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|b-Solano ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Posey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.325
|Belt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Slater cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Webb p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.071
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|000
|000
|020_2
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|200
|000
|10x_3
|5
|1
a-singled for Stroman in the 8th. b-flied out for La Stella in the 8th.
E_Longoria (2). LOB_New York 6, San Francisco 3. 2B_Conforto (15). HR_Alonso (26), off Webb; La Stella (2), off Stroman; Longoria (10), off Stroman. RBIs_Alonso 2 (69), La Stella 2 (10), Longoria (31). S_Stroman.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Nimmo 2, McNeil, Pillar); San Francisco 1 (Webb). RISP_New York 1 for 5; San Francisco 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Mazeika, Dickerson. GIDP_McNeil, Dickerson.
DP_New York 1 (Villar, Alonso); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Belt).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, L, 8-12
|7
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|9
|114
|2.84
|Loup
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.14
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, W, 7-3
|7
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|8
|83
|2.92
|Watson, H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|García, H, 7
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.96
|Leone, S, 1-3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.72
Inherited runners-scored_Leone 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, John Libka; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:27. A_23,610 (41,915).
