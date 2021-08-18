Trending:
San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 12:28 am
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 8 2 1 10
Nimmo cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .275
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250
Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .217
Davis 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .306
McNeil 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Villar ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Mazeika c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .280
Pillar lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .209
Stroman p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .132
a-Smith ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 3 5 3 2 10
Wade Jr. rf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .249
La Stella 2b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .250
b-Solano ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Posey c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .325
Belt 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .245
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .303
Longoria 3b 3 1 3 1 0 0 .291
Yastrzemski cf-rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .220
Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Slater cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Webb p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .071
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York 000 000 020_2 8 0
San Francisco 200 000 10x_3 5 1

a-singled for Stroman in the 8th. b-flied out for La Stella in the 8th.

E_Longoria (2). LOB_New York 6, San Francisco 3. 2B_Conforto (15). HR_Alonso (26), off Webb; La Stella (2), off Stroman; Longoria (10), off Stroman. RBIs_Alonso 2 (69), La Stella 2 (10), Longoria (31). S_Stroman.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Nimmo 2, McNeil, Pillar); San Francisco 1 (Webb). RISP_New York 1 for 5; San Francisco 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Mazeika, Dickerson. GIDP_McNeil, Dickerson.

DP_New York 1 (Villar, Alonso); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Belt).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman, L, 8-12 7 5 3 3 2 9 114 2.84
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.14
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Webb, W, 7-3 7 1-3 7 2 2 1 8 83 2.92
Watson, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
García, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.96
Leone, S, 1-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 1.72

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, John Libka; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:27. A_23,610 (41,915).

