San Francisco 5, Arizona 4

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 5 9 5 3 7 Wade Jr. rf-1b 5 0 1 2 0 0 .244 La Stella 3b-2b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .240 Bryant cf-3b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .333 Dickerson lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .226 Crawford ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .289 Solano 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .279 1-Duggar pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .267 Belt 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .254 2-Slater pr-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Casali c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .223 d-Posey ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .325 Wood p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Ruf ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 7 4 5 11 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .223 Marte cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .358 C.Kelly c 4 2 1 0 1 0 .246 3-Peralta pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Walker 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .234 P.Smith rf 5 0 2 3 0 1 .271 Ellis 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .105 Hager 2b 3 0 0 1 1 2 .091 Varsho lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .201 M.Kelly p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .075 c-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Clippard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gilbert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — de Geus p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Francisco 000 000 004 1_5 9 0 Arizona 202 000 000 0_4 7 0

a-flied out for Wood in the 5th. b-struck out for García in the 8th. c-grounded out for M.Kelly in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Casali in the 9th. e-flied out for Álvarez in the 9th.

1-ran for Solano in the 9th. 2-ran for Belt in the 9th. 3-ran for C.Kelly in the 10th.

LOB_San Francisco 9, Arizona 9. 2B_Casali (9), Bryant 2 (2), Crawford (18), Ahmed (21). RBIs_Crawford (64), Belt (29), Wade Jr. 2 (32), Bryant (2), P.Smith 3 (35), Hager (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Casali, Yastrzemski, La Stella, Slater); Arizona 5 (Hager, Ahmed 2, P.Smith, C.Kelly, Ellis). RISP_San Francisco 5 for 13; Arizona 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Duggar, Marte, Walker, P.Smith. GIDP_C.Kelly.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Solano, Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood 4 7 4 4 3 5 80 4.03 Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 4.35 Leone 1 0 0 0 2 1 15 1.37 García 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.63 Álvarez 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.61 Rogers, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.94 McGee, S, 24-26 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.18

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly 8 3 0 0 2 4 102 4.13 Clarke 0 3 3 3 0 0 13 4.54 Clippard, BS, 2-3 1 2 1 1 0 1 23 1.29 Gilbert, L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 0 1 1 19 0.00 de Geus 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 2.84

Clarke pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Clippard 2-2, de Geus 2-0. HBP_Wood (Marte), Clippard (Solano).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Sean Barber; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:40. A_8,773 (48,686).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.