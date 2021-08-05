San Francisco 5, Arizona 4

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|5
|9
|5
|3
|7
|
|Wade Jr. rf-1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|La Stella 3b-2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Bryant cf-3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Solano 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|1-Duggar pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|2-Slater pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Casali c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|d-Posey ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|Wood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Yastrzemski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Ruf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|7
|4
|5
|11
|
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.358
|C.Kelly c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|3-Peralta pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|P.Smith rf
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.271
|Ellis 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.105
|Hager 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.091
|Varsho lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|M.Kelly p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.075
|c-Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Clippard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gilbert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|de Geus p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|004
|1_5
|9
|0
|Arizona
|202
|000
|000
|0_4
|7
|0
a-flied out for Wood in the 5th. b-struck out for García in the 8th. c-grounded out for M.Kelly in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Casali in the 9th. e-flied out for Álvarez in the 9th.
1-ran for Solano in the 9th. 2-ran for Belt in the 9th. 3-ran for C.Kelly in the 10th.
LOB_San Francisco 9, Arizona 9. 2B_Casali (9), Bryant 2 (2), Crawford (18), Ahmed (21). RBIs_Crawford (64), Belt (29), Wade Jr. 2 (32), Bryant (2), P.Smith 3 (35), Hager (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Casali, Yastrzemski, La Stella, Slater); Arizona 5 (Hager, Ahmed 2, P.Smith, C.Kelly, Ellis). RISP_San Francisco 5 for 13; Arizona 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_Duggar, Marte, Walker, P.Smith. GIDP_C.Kelly.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Solano, Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|4
|
|7
|4
|4
|3
|5
|80
|4.03
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|4.35
|Leone
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|15
|1.37
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.63
|Álvarez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.61
|Rogers, W, 3-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.94
|McGee, S, 24-26
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.18
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly
|8
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|102
|4.13
|Clarke
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|13
|4.54
|Clippard, BS, 2-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|1.29
|Gilbert, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
|de Geus
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.84
Clarke pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Clippard 2-2, de Geus 2-0. HBP_Wood (Marte), Clippard (Solano).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Sean Barber; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:40. A_8,773 (48,686).
