Sports News

San Francisco 5, Arizona 4

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 1:30 am
2 min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 5 9 5 3 7
Wade Jr. rf-1b 5 0 1 2 0 0 .244
La Stella 3b-2b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .240
Bryant cf-3b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .333
Dickerson lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .226
Crawford ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .289
Solano 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .279
1-Duggar pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .267
Belt 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .254
2-Slater pr-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Casali c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .223
d-Posey ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .325
Wood p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Ruf ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 7 4 5 11
Ahmed ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .223
Marte cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .358
C.Kelly c 4 2 1 0 1 0 .246
3-Peralta pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Walker 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .234
P.Smith rf 5 0 2 3 0 1 .271
Ellis 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .105
Hager 2b 3 0 0 1 1 2 .091
Varsho lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .201
M.Kelly p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .075
c-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Clippard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gilbert p 0 0 0 0 0 0
de Geus p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco 000 000 004 1_5 9 0
Arizona 202 000 000 0_4 7 0

a-flied out for Wood in the 5th. b-struck out for García in the 8th. c-grounded out for M.Kelly in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Casali in the 9th. e-flied out for Álvarez in the 9th.

1-ran for Solano in the 9th. 2-ran for Belt in the 9th. 3-ran for C.Kelly in the 10th.

LOB_San Francisco 9, Arizona 9. 2B_Casali (9), Bryant 2 (2), Crawford (18), Ahmed (21). RBIs_Crawford (64), Belt (29), Wade Jr. 2 (32), Bryant (2), P.Smith 3 (35), Hager (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Casali, Yastrzemski, La Stella, Slater); Arizona 5 (Hager, Ahmed 2, P.Smith, C.Kelly, Ellis). RISP_San Francisco 5 for 13; Arizona 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Duggar, Marte, Walker, P.Smith. GIDP_C.Kelly.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Solano, Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wood 4 7 4 4 3 5 80 4.03
Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 4.35
Leone 1 0 0 0 2 1 15 1.37
García 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.63
Álvarez 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.61
Rogers, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.94
McGee, S, 24-26 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.18
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly 8 3 0 0 2 4 102 4.13
Clarke 0 3 3 3 0 0 13 4.54
Clippard, BS, 2-3 1 2 1 1 0 1 23 1.29
Gilbert, L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 0 1 1 19 0.00
de Geus 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 2.84

Clarke pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Clippard 2-2, de Geus 2-0. HBP_Wood (Marte), Clippard (Solano).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Sean Barber; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:40. A_8,773 (48,686).

Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

