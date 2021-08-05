Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Francisco 5, Arizona 4

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 1:30 am
< a min read
      
San Francisco Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 5 9 5 Totals 36 4 7 4
Wade Jr. rf-1b 5 0 1 2 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 0
La Stella 3b-2b 5 1 0 0 Marte cf 3 0 0 0
Bryant cf-3b 5 1 3 1 C.Kelly c 4 2 1 0
Dickerson lf 4 1 1 0 Peralta pr 0 0 0 0
Crawford ss 5 1 2 1 Walker 1b 4 1 1 0
Solano 2b 2 0 0 0 P.Smith rf 5 0 2 3
Duggar pr-cf 1 1 0 0 Ellis 3b 5 0 1 0
Belt 1b 3 0 1 1 Hager 2b 3 0 0 1
Slater pr-rf 1 0 0 0 Varsho lf 4 0 1 0
Casali c 3 0 1 0 M.Kelly p 3 0 0 0
Posey ph-c 1 0 0 0 Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0
Wood p 1 0 0 0 Clarke p 0 0 0 0
Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0 Clippard p 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Gilbert p 0 0 0 0
Leone p 0 0 0 0 de Geus p 0 0 0 0
García p 0 0 0 0
Ruf ph 1 0 0 0
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0
Flores ph 1 0 0 0
Rogers p 0 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0
San Francisco 000 000 004 1 5
Arizona 202 000 000 0 4

DP_San Francisco 1, Arizona 0. LOB_San Francisco 9, Arizona 9. 2B_Casali (9), Bryant 2 (2), Crawford (18), Ahmed (21).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Wood 4 7 4 4 3 5
Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 3
Leone 1 0 0 0 2 1
García 1 0 0 0 0 0
Álvarez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rogers W,3-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
McGee S,24-26 1 0 0 0 0 1
Arizona
M.Kelly 8 3 0 0 2 4
Clarke 0 3 3 3 0 0
Clippard BS,2-3 1 2 1 1 0 1
Gilbert L,0-1 2-3 1 1 0 1 1
de Geus 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Clarke pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Wood (Marte), Clippard (Solano).

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Sean Barber; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:40. A_8,773 (48,686).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard Airman with the 177th Fighter Wing reunites with his dog