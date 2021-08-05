San Francisco 5, Arizona 4

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|7
|4
|
|Wade Jr. rf-1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|La Stella 3b-2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bryant cf-3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|C.Kelly c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Peralta pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Solano 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith rf
|5
|0
|2
|3
|
|Duggar pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ellis 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hager 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Slater pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Varsho lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Casali c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Kelly p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Posey ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yastrzemski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clippard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gilbert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|de Geus p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ruf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|004
|1
|—
|5
|Arizona
|202
|000
|000
|0
|—
|4
DP_San Francisco 1, Arizona 0. LOB_San Francisco 9, Arizona 9. 2B_Casali (9), Bryant 2 (2), Crawford (18), Ahmed (21).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wood
|4
|
|7
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Leone
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Álvarez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers W,3-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee S,24-26
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Kelly
|8
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Clarke
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Clippard BS,2-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Gilbert L,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|de Geus
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Clarke pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Wood (Marte), Clippard (Solano).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Sean Barber; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:40. A_8,773 (48,686).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments