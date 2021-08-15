San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 8 2 1 6 Joe lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .285 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .259 McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264 Hampson cf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .231 Daza rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .286 Nuñez c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .174 b-Díaz ph-c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .223 Gray p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .108 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Motter ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .100 Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Blackmon ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .270 Bowden p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 10 5 1 10 Wade Jr. rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .251 f-Ruf ph-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268 La Stella 2b 4 0 3 2 0 0 .255 Flores 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .248 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .298 Yastrzemski cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .223 Casali c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .228 Dickerson lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .231 d-Bryant ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .288 Longoria 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Wood p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Slater ph-cf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .234

Colorado 000 000 200_2 8 1 San Francisco 000 030 20x_5 10 0

a-singled for Kinley in the 6th. b-singled for Nuñez in the 7th. c-singled for Gilbreath in the 7th. d-reached on error for Dickerson in the 7th. e-doubled for Leone in the 7th. f-hit by pitch for Wade Jr. in the 7th.

E_Joe (3). LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_La Stella (5), Slater (10). RBIs_Díaz (30), Blackmon (52), Casali (23), La Stella 2 (8), Slater (26), Flores (43). SB_Yastrzemski (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, Story); San Francisco 4 (La Stella, Belt 2, Yastrzemski 2). RISP_Colorado 3 for 6; San Francisco 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Cron. GIDP_La Stella, Casali.

DP_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Rodgers, Cron; Cron, Story, Cron).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 7-9 4 1-3 7 3 3 1 5 69 3.93 Kinley 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 5.85 Gilbreath 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.55 Bowden 0 2 2 1 0 0 18 6.83 Stephenson 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.13 Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 9.28

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood, W, 10-3 6 2-3 6 2 2 1 6 91 4.14 Leone, H, 10 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 1.74 Rogers, H, 21 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 1.77 McGee, S, 25-28 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.72

Bowden pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 2-0, Stephenson 3-1, Leone 2-0. HBP_Gray (Dickerson), Bowden (Ruf). WP_Gray, Wood.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Gabe Morales; Second, John Bacon; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:53. A_33,337 (41,915).

