Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

The Associated Press
August 15, 2021 12:28 am
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 8 2 1 6
Joe lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .285
Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .259
McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Hampson cf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .231
Daza rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .286
Nuñez c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .174
b-Díaz ph-c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .223
Gray p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .108
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Motter ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .100
Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Blackmon ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .270
Bowden p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 10 5 1 10
Wade Jr. rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .251
f-Ruf ph-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268
La Stella 2b 4 0 3 2 0 0 .255
Flores 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .248
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .298
Yastrzemski cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .223
Casali c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .228
Dickerson lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .231
d-Bryant ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .288
Longoria 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Wood p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Slater ph-cf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .234
Colorado 000 000 200_2 8 1
San Francisco 000 030 20x_5 10 0

a-singled for Kinley in the 6th. b-singled for Nuñez in the 7th. c-singled for Gilbreath in the 7th. d-reached on error for Dickerson in the 7th. e-doubled for Leone in the 7th. f-hit by pitch for Wade Jr. in the 7th.

E_Joe (3). LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_La Stella (5), Slater (10). RBIs_Díaz (30), Blackmon (52), Casali (23), La Stella 2 (8), Slater (26), Flores (43). SB_Yastrzemski (3).

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, Story); San Francisco 4 (La Stella, Belt 2, Yastrzemski 2). RISP_Colorado 3 for 6; San Francisco 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Cron. GIDP_La Stella, Casali.

DP_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Rodgers, Cron; Cron, Story, Cron).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, L, 7-9 4 1-3 7 3 3 1 5 69 3.93
Kinley 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 5.85
Gilbreath 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.55
Bowden 0 2 2 1 0 0 18 6.83
Stephenson 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.13
Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 9.28
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wood, W, 10-3 6 2-3 6 2 2 1 6 91 4.14
Leone, H, 10 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 1.74
Rogers, H, 21 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 1.77
McGee, S, 25-28 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.72

Bowden pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 2-0, Stephenson 3-1, Leone 2-0. HBP_Gray (Dickerson), Bowden (Ruf). WP_Gray, Wood.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Gabe Morales; Second, John Bacon; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:53. A_33,337 (41,915).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 ML-Powered Next Generation Firewall -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Jose Fernandez sworn in as the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment