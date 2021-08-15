San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|1
|6
|
|Joe lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Hampson cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Daza rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Nuñez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|b-Díaz ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.108
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Motter ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Gilbreath p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Blackmon ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Bowden p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|1
|10
|
|Wade Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|f-Ruf ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|La Stella 2b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Flores 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Casali c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Dickerson lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|d-Bryant ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Longoria 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Wood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Slater ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Colorado
|000
|000
|200_2
|8
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|030
|20x_5
|10
|0
a-singled for Kinley in the 6th. b-singled for Nuñez in the 7th. c-singled for Gilbreath in the 7th. d-reached on error for Dickerson in the 7th. e-doubled for Leone in the 7th. f-hit by pitch for Wade Jr. in the 7th.
E_Joe (3). LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_La Stella (5), Slater (10). RBIs_Díaz (30), Blackmon (52), Casali (23), La Stella 2 (8), Slater (26), Flores (43). SB_Yastrzemski (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, Story); San Francisco 4 (La Stella, Belt 2, Yastrzemski 2). RISP_Colorado 3 for 6; San Francisco 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Cron. GIDP_La Stella, Casali.
DP_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Rodgers, Cron; Cron, Story, Cron).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 7-9
|4
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|69
|3.93
|Kinley
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5.85
|Gilbreath
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.55
|Bowden
|0
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|18
|6.83
|Stephenson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.13
|Almonte
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|9.28
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, W, 10-3
|6
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|91
|4.14
|Leone, H, 10
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.74
|Rogers, H, 21
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.77
|McGee, S, 25-28
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.72
Bowden pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 2-0, Stephenson 3-1, Leone 2-0. HBP_Gray (Dickerson), Bowden (Ruf). WP_Gray, Wood.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Gabe Morales; Second, John Bacon; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:53. A_33,337 (41,915).
