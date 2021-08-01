San Francisco 5, Houston 3

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Slater lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bryant 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Posey c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ruf 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|McCormick cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Duggar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Garcia p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Webb p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Montero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meyers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|200
|000
|010
|—
|3
|San Francisco
|003
|020
|00x
|—
|5
E_Bryant (1). DP_Houston 1, San Francisco 2. LOB_Houston 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Alvarez (18), Ruf (9), Yastrzemski (22). HR_Gurriel (12), Bryant (1), Ruf (12). SB_Ruf (2). S_Webb (4).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia L,7-6
|4
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|2
|7
|Montero
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Maton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Webb W,5-3
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Leone H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers H,19
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|McGee S,23-25
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Webb pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
WP_Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:01. A_29,655 (41,915).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments