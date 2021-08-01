San Francisco 5, Houston 3

Houston San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 10 2 Totals 32 5 10 5 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Wade Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 Brantley lf 2 1 1 0 Slater lf 0 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 2 1 1 0 Bryant 3b 4 1 1 1 Gurriel 1b 4 1 3 2 Yastrzemski rf 4 1 1 0 Tucker rf 3 0 1 0 Posey c 3 1 1 0 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 Crawford ss 4 1 2 1 Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 Ruf 1b 4 1 3 3 McCormick cf 4 0 2 0 Duggar cf 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 Solano 2b 4 0 2 0 Garcia p 2 0 0 0 Webb p 2 0 0 0 Montero p 0 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0 Castro ph 1 0 0 0 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Maton p 0 0 0 0 Flores ph 1 0 0 0 Stanek p 0 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0 Meyers ph 1 0 0 0

Houston 200 000 010 — 3 San Francisco 003 020 00x — 5

E_Bryant (1). DP_Houston 1, San Francisco 2. LOB_Houston 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Alvarez (18), Ruf (9), Yastrzemski (22). HR_Gurriel (12), Bryant (1), Ruf (12). SB_Ruf (2). S_Webb (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Garcia L,7-6 4 2-3 8 5 5 2 7 Montero 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Maton 1 1 0 0 0 0 Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 1

San Francisco Webb W,5-3 6 7 2 2 1 3 Leone H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rogers H,19 1 3 1 1 0 0 McGee S,23-25 1 0 0 0 0 1

Webb pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:01. A_29,655 (41,915).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.