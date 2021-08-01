Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Francisco 5, Houston 3

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 7:22 pm
< a min read
      
Houston San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 10 2 Totals 32 5 10 5
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Wade Jr. lf 3 0 0 0
Brantley lf 2 1 1 0 Slater lf 0 0 0 0
Alvarez lf 2 1 1 0 Bryant 3b 4 1 1 1
Gurriel 1b 4 1 3 2 Yastrzemski rf 4 1 1 0
Tucker rf 3 0 1 0 Posey c 3 1 1 0
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 Crawford ss 4 1 2 1
Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 Ruf 1b 4 1 3 3
McCormick cf 4 0 2 0 Duggar cf 3 0 0 0
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 Solano 2b 4 0 2 0
Garcia p 2 0 0 0 Webb p 2 0 0 0
Montero p 0 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0
Castro ph 1 0 0 0 Rogers p 0 0 0 0
Maton p 0 0 0 0 Flores ph 1 0 0 0
Stanek p 0 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0
Meyers ph 1 0 0 0
Houston 200 000 010 3
San Francisco 003 020 00x 5

E_Bryant (1). DP_Houston 1, San Francisco 2. LOB_Houston 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Alvarez (18), Ruf (9), Yastrzemski (22). HR_Gurriel (12), Bryant (1), Ruf (12). SB_Ruf (2). S_Webb (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Garcia L,7-6 4 2-3 8 5 5 2 7
Montero 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Maton 1 1 0 0 0 0
Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 1
San Francisco
Webb W,5-3 6 7 2 2 1 3
Leone H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rogers H,19 1 3 1 1 0 0
McGee S,23-25 1 0 0 0 0 1

Webb pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

WP_Garcia.

        Insight by Microsoft and ServiceNow: Experts from the State Department, Defense Logistics Agency and CISA will explore how innovation and security can happen in tandem in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:01. A_29,655 (41,915).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Seattle area law enforcement officers train with US Coast Guard