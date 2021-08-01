San Francisco 5, Houston 3

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 10 2 1 5 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Brantley lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .331 Alvarez lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .281 Gurriel 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .324 Tucker rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .274 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .297 McCormick cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .239 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Garcia p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Montero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Meyers ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 10 5 3 9 Wade Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .253 Slater lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Bryant 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Yastrzemski rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .227 Posey c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .329 Crawford ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .291 Ruf 1b 4 1 3 3 0 1 .278 Duggar cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .281 Solano 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .275 Webb p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .048 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Houston 200 000 010_3 10 0 San Francisco 003 020 00x_5 10 1

a-struck out for Montero in the 7th. b-flied out for Rogers in the 8th. c-struck out for Stanek in the 9th.

E_Bryant (1). LOB_Houston 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Alvarez (18), Ruf (9), Yastrzemski (22). HR_Gurriel (12), off Webb; Bryant (1), off Garcia; Ruf (12), off Garcia. RBIs_Gurriel 2 (66), Bryant (1), Crawford (63), Ruf 3 (29). SB_Ruf (2). S_Webb.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Alvarez, Altuve); San Francisco 6 (Posey, Solano, Duggar 2, Bryant, Flores). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; San Francisco 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Altuve, Tucker, Duggar, Solano. GIDP_Correa, Tucker, Webb.

DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel, Correa, Altuve); San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Ruf; Rogers, Crawford, Ruf).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garcia, L, 7-6 4 2-3 8 5 5 2 7 89 3.49 Montero 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Maton 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.97

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb, W, 5-3 6 7 2 2 1 3 94 3.33 Leone, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.42 Rogers, H, 19 1 3 1 1 0 0 18 1.98 McGee, S, 23-25 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.23

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 2-0. WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:01. A_29,655 (41,915).

