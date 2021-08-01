Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Francisco 5, Houston 3

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 7:22 pm
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 10 2 1 5
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Brantley lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .331
Alvarez lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .281
Gurriel 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .324
Tucker rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .274
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .297
McCormick cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .239
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Garcia p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Montero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Meyers ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 10 5 3 9
Wade Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .253
Slater lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Bryant 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Yastrzemski rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .227
Posey c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .329
Crawford ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .291
Ruf 1b 4 1 3 3 0 1 .278
Duggar cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .281
Solano 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .275
Webb p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .048
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Houston 200 000 010_3 10 0
San Francisco 003 020 00x_5 10 1

a-struck out for Montero in the 7th. b-flied out for Rogers in the 8th. c-struck out for Stanek in the 9th.

E_Bryant (1). LOB_Houston 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Alvarez (18), Ruf (9), Yastrzemski (22). HR_Gurriel (12), off Webb; Bryant (1), off Garcia; Ruf (12), off Garcia. RBIs_Gurriel 2 (66), Bryant (1), Crawford (63), Ruf 3 (29). SB_Ruf (2). S_Webb.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Experts from DHS, SBA and GSA will explore how agencies are approaching fraud prevention in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Alvarez, Altuve); San Francisco 6 (Posey, Solano, Duggar 2, Bryant, Flores). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; San Francisco 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Altuve, Tucker, Duggar, Solano. GIDP_Correa, Tucker, Webb.

DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel, Correa, Altuve); San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Ruf; Rogers, Crawford, Ruf).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia, L, 7-6 4 2-3 8 5 5 2 7 89 3.49
Montero 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Maton 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.97
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Webb, W, 5-3 6 7 2 2 1 3 94 3.33
Leone, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.42
Rogers, H, 19 1 3 1 1 0 0 18 1.98
McGee, S, 23-25 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.23

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 2-0. WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:01. A_29,655 (41,915).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Seattle area law enforcement officers train with US Coast Guard