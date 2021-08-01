San Francisco 5, Houston 3

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|2
|1
|5
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Brantley lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|Alvarez lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.324
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|McCormick cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Garcia p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Montero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Meyers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|3
|9
|
|Wade Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Slater lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Bryant 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Posey c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.329
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Ruf 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.278
|Duggar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.281
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Webb p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.048
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Houston
|200
|000
|010_3
|10
|0
|San Francisco
|003
|020
|00x_5
|10
|1
a-struck out for Montero in the 7th. b-flied out for Rogers in the 8th. c-struck out for Stanek in the 9th.
E_Bryant (1). LOB_Houston 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Alvarez (18), Ruf (9), Yastrzemski (22). HR_Gurriel (12), off Webb; Bryant (1), off Garcia; Ruf (12), off Garcia. RBIs_Gurriel 2 (66), Bryant (1), Crawford (63), Ruf 3 (29). SB_Ruf (2). S_Webb.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Alvarez, Altuve); San Francisco 6 (Posey, Solano, Duggar 2, Bryant, Flores). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; San Francisco 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Altuve, Tucker, Duggar, Solano. GIDP_Correa, Tucker, Webb.
DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel, Correa, Altuve); San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Ruf; Rogers, Crawford, Ruf).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, L, 7-6
|4
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|2
|7
|89
|3.49
|Montero
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Maton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.97
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, W, 5-3
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|3
|94
|3.33
|Leone, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.42
|Rogers, H, 19
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|1.98
|McGee, S, 23-25
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.23
Inherited runners-scored_Leone 2-0. WP_Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:01. A_29,655 (41,915).
