San Francisco 7, Arizona 2

Arizona San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 36 7 14 7 VanMeter 2b 4 0 1 0 Wade Jr. rf-lf 5 1 2 2 Marte cf 5 0 2 0 Bryant 3b 4 1 1 0 Cabrera 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 0 0 0 0 Posey c 4 1 2 1 Ellis pr-3b 2 1 0 0 Crawford ss 4 1 3 2 de Geus p 0 0 0 0 Ruf lf 4 0 1 0 Clippard p 0 0 0 0 Slater cf 0 0 0 0 P.Smith 1b-rf 4 1 1 0 Ystrzemski cf-rf 3 1 0 0 Peralta lf 3 0 0 1 Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 C.Kelly ph-c 1 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0 Varsho c 3 0 1 1 Gausman p 2 1 2 1 Walker ph-1b 1 0 1 0 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 La Stella ph 1 0 1 0 M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0 Faria p 0 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 Rojas ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Dickerson ph 1 1 1 1 Estrada 2b 0 0 0 0

Arizona 010 100 000 — 2 San Francisco 111 200 11x — 7

E_Gausman (1), Belt (2). DP_Arizona 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Arizona 9, San Francisco 6. 2B_P.Smith (21), Walker (15), Crawford (21), Flores (12). HR_Posey (15), Wade Jr. (14), Crawford (19), Dickerson (13).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona M.Kelly L,7-9 5 11 5 5 1 3 Faria 1 1 0 0 0 1 de Geus 1 1 1 1 0 0 Clippard 1 1 1 1 0 1

San Francisco Gausman W,11-5 5 4 2 1 4 5 Álvarez H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Leone H,9 1 1 0 0 1 1 Watson 1 1 0 0 0 0 García 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:14. A_20,037 (41,915).

