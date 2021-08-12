San Francisco 7, Arizona 2

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|14
|7
|
|VanMeter 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wade Jr. rf-lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bryant 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Calhoun rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Posey c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Ellis pr-3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|de Geus p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruf lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Clippard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Slater cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith 1b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ystrzemski cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Kelly ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Varsho c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gausman p
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Walker ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|La Stella ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Faria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Estrada 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|010
|100
|000
|—
|2
|San Francisco
|111
|200
|11x
|—
|7
E_Gausman (1), Belt (2). DP_Arizona 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Arizona 9, San Francisco 6. 2B_P.Smith (21), Walker (15), Crawford (21), Flores (12). HR_Posey (15), Wade Jr. (14), Crawford (19), Dickerson (13).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Kelly L,7-9
|5
|
|11
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Faria
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|de Geus
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Clippard
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gausman W,11-5
|5
|
|4
|2
|1
|4
|5
|Álvarez H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leone H,9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Watson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:14. A_20,037 (41,915).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments