San Francisco 7, Arizona 2

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 1:12 am
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 6 2 5 8
VanMeter 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .205
Marte cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .357
Cabrera 3b-1b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Calhoun rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .238
1-Ellis pr-3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .083
de Geus p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Clippard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
P.Smith 1b-rf-1b-lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .268
Peralta lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .245
c-C.Kelly ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Varsho c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .200
d-Walker ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .232
Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 2 0 .226
M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071
Faria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
b-Rojas ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .263
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 7 14 7 1 5
Wade Jr. rf-lf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .253
Bryant 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .308
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Posey c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .336
Crawford ss 4 1 3 2 0 0 .295
Ruf lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Slater cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Yastrzemski cf-rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .223
Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gausman p 2 1 2 1 0 0 .216
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-La Stella ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Dickerson ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .224
Estrada 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .303
Arizona 010 100 000_2 6 0
San Francisco 111 200 11x_7 14 2

a-singled for Álvarez in the 6th. b-lined out for Faria in the 7th. c-flied out for Peralta in the 8th. d-doubled for Varsho in the 8th. e-homered for Watson in the 8th.

1-ran for Calhoun in the 2nd.

E_Gausman (1), Belt (2). LOB_Arizona 9, San Francisco 6. 2B_P.Smith (21), Walker (15), Crawford (21), Flores (12). HR_Posey (15), off M.Kelly; Wade Jr. (14), off M.Kelly; Crawford (19), off de Geus; Dickerson (13), off Clippard. RBIs_Peralta (46), Varsho (17), Crawford 2 (69), Gausman (2), Posey (39), Wade Jr. 2 (35), Dickerson (37).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (M.Kelly 3, P.Smith 2, Ellis, Ahmed); San Francisco 3 (Ruf 2, Bryant). RISP_Arizona 1 for 11; San Francisco 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Peralta, Cabrera, Wade Jr.. GIDP_M.Kelly, Belt.

DP_Arizona 1 (M.Kelly, Ahmed, Cabrera); San Francisco 1 (Flores, Crawford, Belt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly, L, 7-9 5 11 5 5 1 3 94 4.30
Faria 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 6.26
de Geus 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 5.27
Clippard 1 1 1 1 0 1 11 2.25
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, W, 11-5 5 4 2 1 4 5 87 2.29
Álvarez, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.45
Leone, H, 9 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 1.19
Watson 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 0.00
García 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.93

IBB_off Gausman (Ahmed).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:14. A_20,037 (41,915).

