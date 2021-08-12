San Francisco 7, Arizona 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 5 8 VanMeter 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .205 Marte cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .357 Cabrera 3b-1b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Calhoun rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .238 1-Ellis pr-3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .083 de Geus p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Clippard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — P.Smith 1b-rf-1b-lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .268 Peralta lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .245 c-C.Kelly ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Varsho c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .200 d-Walker ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .232 Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 2 0 .226 M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071 Faria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 b-Rojas ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .263

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 7 14 7 1 5 Wade Jr. rf-lf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .253 Bryant 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .308 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Posey c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .336 Crawford ss 4 1 3 2 0 0 .295 Ruf lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Slater cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Yastrzemski cf-rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .223 Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247 García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gausman p 2 1 2 1 0 0 .216 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-La Stella ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Dickerson ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .224 Estrada 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .303

Arizona 010 100 000_2 6 0 San Francisco 111 200 11x_7 14 2

a-singled for Álvarez in the 6th. b-lined out for Faria in the 7th. c-flied out for Peralta in the 8th. d-doubled for Varsho in the 8th. e-homered for Watson in the 8th.

1-ran for Calhoun in the 2nd.

E_Gausman (1), Belt (2). LOB_Arizona 9, San Francisco 6. 2B_P.Smith (21), Walker (15), Crawford (21), Flores (12). HR_Posey (15), off M.Kelly; Wade Jr. (14), off M.Kelly; Crawford (19), off de Geus; Dickerson (13), off Clippard. RBIs_Peralta (46), Varsho (17), Crawford 2 (69), Gausman (2), Posey (39), Wade Jr. 2 (35), Dickerson (37).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (M.Kelly 3, P.Smith 2, Ellis, Ahmed); San Francisco 3 (Ruf 2, Bryant). RISP_Arizona 1 for 11; San Francisco 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Peralta, Cabrera, Wade Jr.. GIDP_M.Kelly, Belt.

DP_Arizona 1 (M.Kelly, Ahmed, Cabrera); San Francisco 1 (Flores, Crawford, Belt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly, L, 7-9 5 11 5 5 1 3 94 4.30 Faria 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 6.26 de Geus 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 5.27 Clippard 1 1 1 1 0 1 11 2.25

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, W, 11-5 5 4 2 1 4 5 87 2.29 Álvarez, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.45 Leone, H, 9 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 1.19 Watson 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 0.00 García 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.93

IBB_off Gausman (Ahmed).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:14. A_20,037 (41,915).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.