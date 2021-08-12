San Francisco 7, Arizona 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|5
|8
|
|VanMeter 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.357
|Cabrera 3b-1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Calhoun rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|1-Ellis pr-3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.083
|de Geus p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Clippard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|P.Smith 1b-rf-1b-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|c-C.Kelly ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Varsho c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|d-Walker ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.226
|M.Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Faria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|b-Rojas ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|14
|7
|1
|5
|
|Wade Jr. rf-lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.253
|Bryant 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Posey c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.336
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.295
|Ruf lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Slater cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gausman p
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-La Stella ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Dickerson ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Estrada 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Arizona
|010
|100
|000_2
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|111
|200
|11x_7
|14
|2
a-singled for Álvarez in the 6th. b-lined out for Faria in the 7th. c-flied out for Peralta in the 8th. d-doubled for Varsho in the 8th. e-homered for Watson in the 8th.
1-ran for Calhoun in the 2nd.
E_Gausman (1), Belt (2). LOB_Arizona 9, San Francisco 6. 2B_P.Smith (21), Walker (15), Crawford (21), Flores (12). HR_Posey (15), off M.Kelly; Wade Jr. (14), off M.Kelly; Crawford (19), off de Geus; Dickerson (13), off Clippard. RBIs_Peralta (46), Varsho (17), Crawford 2 (69), Gausman (2), Posey (39), Wade Jr. 2 (35), Dickerson (37).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (M.Kelly 3, P.Smith 2, Ellis, Ahmed); San Francisco 3 (Ruf 2, Bryant). RISP_Arizona 1 for 11; San Francisco 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Peralta, Cabrera, Wade Jr.. GIDP_M.Kelly, Belt.
DP_Arizona 1 (M.Kelly, Ahmed, Cabrera); San Francisco 1 (Flores, Crawford, Belt).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, L, 7-9
|5
|
|11
|5
|5
|1
|3
|94
|4.30
|Faria
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|6.26
|de Geus
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|5.27
|Clippard
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|2.25
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 11-5
|5
|
|4
|2
|1
|4
|5
|87
|2.29
|Álvarez, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.45
|Leone, H, 9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.19
|Watson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|0.00
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.93
IBB_off Gausman (Ahmed).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:14. A_20,037 (41,915).
