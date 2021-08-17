San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 5

New York San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 5 10 5 Totals 36 7 13 7 Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0 Slater cf 2 0 0 0 Conforto rf 4 1 0 0 Dickerson ph 1 1 1 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 2 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Smith lf 4 0 0 1 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 5 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 Davis 3b 4 1 3 0 Belt ph-1b 2 1 1 1 Villar ss 4 1 2 2 Bryant rf-lf 4 2 2 3 McCann c 4 0 2 0 Posey c 4 1 1 0 Hill p 2 0 0 0 Ruf lf 2 0 1 1 Castro p 0 0 0 0 Wade Jr. ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Blankenhorn ph 1 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 3 2 1 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 4 1 Loup p 0 0 0 0 Flores 1b 4 0 2 1 May p 0 0 0 0 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Drury ph 1 0 1 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Solano 2b 1 0 0 0 La Stella ph-2b 3 0 0 0 Gausman p 1 0 0 0 Ystrzemski ph-cf 3 0 0 0

New York 000 030 020 — 5 San Francisco 000 220 30x — 7

E_Crawford (7). LOB_New York 9, San Francisco 6. 2B_Posey (14), Dickerson (8). 3B_Alonso (1), Crawford (2). HR_Villar (14), Bryant 2 (3), Belt (16). SB_Villar (10). SF_Smith (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Hill 3 2-3 6 2 2 0 2 Castro L,3-4 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2 Familia 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 Loup 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 May 1 3 3 3 1 0 Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 0

San Francisco Gausman W,12-5 5 5 3 3 2 7 Jackson H,3 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Álvarez H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Watson H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rogers 1 3 2 2 0 2 McGee S,26-29 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Gausman (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, John Libka.

T_3:23. A_23,511 (41,915).

