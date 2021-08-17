San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 5

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|13
|7
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Slater cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Belt ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Villar ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Bryant rf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|McCann c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Posey c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hill p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruf lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade Jr. ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blankenhorn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Longoria 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solano 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|La Stella ph-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gausman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ystrzemski ph-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|000
|030
|020
|—
|5
|San Francisco
|000
|220
|30x
|—
|7
E_Crawford (7). LOB_New York 9, San Francisco 6. 2B_Posey (14), Dickerson (8). 3B_Alonso (1), Crawford (2). HR_Villar (14), Bryant 2 (3), Belt (16). SB_Villar (10). SF_Smith (6).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill
|3
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Castro L,3-4
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Familia
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Loup
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Lugo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gausman W,12-5
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Jackson H,3
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Álvarez H,4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Watson H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|McGee S,26-29
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Gausman (Alonso).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, John Libka.
T_3:23. A_23,511 (41,915).
