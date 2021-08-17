Trending:
San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 5

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 1:22 am
New York San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 10 5 Totals 36 7 13 7
Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0 Slater cf 2 0 0 0
Conforto rf 4 1 0 0 Dickerson ph 1 1 1 0
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 2 Jackson p 0 0 0 0
Smith lf 4 0 0 1 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0
McNeil 2b 5 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0
Davis 3b 4 1 3 0 Belt ph-1b 2 1 1 1
Villar ss 4 1 2 2 Bryant rf-lf 4 2 2 3
McCann c 4 0 2 0 Posey c 4 1 1 0
Hill p 2 0 0 0 Ruf lf 2 0 1 1
Castro p 0 0 0 0 Wade Jr. ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Blankenhorn ph 1 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 3 2 1 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 4 1
Loup p 0 0 0 0 Flores 1b 4 0 2 1
May p 0 0 0 0 Rogers p 0 0 0 0
Drury ph 1 0 1 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Solano 2b 1 0 0 0
La Stella ph-2b 3 0 0 0
Gausman p 1 0 0 0
Ystrzemski ph-cf 3 0 0 0
New York 000 030 020 5
San Francisco 000 220 30x 7

E_Crawford (7). LOB_New York 9, San Francisco 6. 2B_Posey (14), Dickerson (8). 3B_Alonso (1), Crawford (2). HR_Villar (14), Bryant 2 (3), Belt (16). SB_Villar (10). SF_Smith (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Hill 3 2-3 6 2 2 0 2
Castro L,3-4 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2
Familia 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Loup 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
May 1 3 3 3 1 0
Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco
Gausman W,12-5 5 5 3 3 2 7
Jackson H,3 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Álvarez H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Watson H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rogers 1 3 2 2 0 2
McGee S,26-29 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Gausman (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, John Libka.

T_3:23. A_23,511 (41,915).

